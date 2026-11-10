Ireland Falls to 37th in Climate Change Performance Index, Down to 'Low' Rating

Ireland's Climate Change Performance Index ranking dropped to 37th of 64 wealthy nations, a 'low' rating amid questions over emission targets and rising fossil‑fuel subsidies.

Ireland slipped to 37th place out of 64 wealthy countries in the annual Climate Change Performance Index, a decrease that marks the second consecutive year the State has fallen in the rankings. The drop places Ireland in the "low" category after the previous assessment awarded a "medium" rating, reflecting a significant decline in progress toward national and EU climate commitments.

Core Details of the Index Assessment

The Climate Change Performance Index was compiled by Germanwatch and the NewClimate Institute and evaluated 500 experts worldwide. It judged Ireland's overall climate action plan and found that while legally binding targets and carbon budgets exist, the underlying structures are only "superficially strong." Emission reductions, for instance, are projected to fall by 25 % by 2030, falling well below the legally required 51 % cut.

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Supreme reliance on fossil fuels remains a key issue: 80 % of Ireland's power, heating and transport still comes from coal, oil and natural gas, while renewable share remains at 20 %. The index also highlighted a troubling rise in fossil‑fuel subsidies-€4.67 billion in 2024 to an estimated €6 billion this year-partly due to rebates for agriculture and haulage sectors after fuel‑price protests in April.

While the State earned credit for banning coal and peat for electricity generation, the planned liquefied natural gas terminal and storage facility in County Clare drew criticism for continuing fossil‑fuel infrastructure development. The index noted progress in solar energy but delayed wind and solar roll‑outs, tying insufficient renewable growth to the government's failure to meet EU clean‑energy targets.

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Stakeholder Positions and Government Response

Minister for Climate Darragh O'Brien presented a draft Climate Action Plan for 2026 and 2027 to Cabinet on Tuesday, promising publication by year‑end. A Department of Climate statement asserted that the plan would focus on high‑impact measures with multiple societal and economic benefits, and called O'Brien's ongoing work "accelerated implementation." However, the earlier report criticised the plan's delayed release, labeling the omission an "absolute joke."

Opposition parties voiced scathing remarks. Green Party TD Roderic O'Gorman criticised the government for failing to publish the climate action plan, citing it as evidence of a "continuous retreat" from climate action. Social Democrats TD Jennifer Whitmore accused the government of being "talking out of both sides of their mouths" about climate progress.

Real‑World Impact and Next Steps

In the short term, the country's heavy fossil‑fuel dependence threatens to keep it off track for the EU's 2030 target of 43 % renewable electricity. The index also highlighted that data centres are the primary driver of rising energy demand, complicating meeting binding EU clean‑energy goals. The government's planned plan for 2026 will be screened through an environmental assessment before final approval, with a publication deadline set for December. Until then, Ireland's grip on EU climate obligations appears fragile.

As the COP31 summit unfolds in Antalya, Turkey, Ireland's presidency of the EU Council puts it in a leading position for negotiations. Yet the delayed Climate Action Plan publication underscores a growing tension between the government's diplomatic role on the world stage and domestic climate accountability expectations.