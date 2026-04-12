Ireland Gears Up for a Rollercoaster Weather Ride: From Freeze to Thunderstorms in 48 Hours

Ireland is set for a wild weather week as freezing temperatures give way to thunderstorms and a subsequent shift to milder, unsettled conditions. Met Eireann forecasts a changeable pattern with rapid air mass changes.

Ireland is bracing for a dramatic weather transformation over the next two days, as a period of freezing overnight temperatures gives way to thunderstorms and a subsequent shift towards milder, though more unstable, weather conditions. Met Eireann, the Irish meteorological service, has issued a forecast predicting a noticeably fluctuating weather pattern characterized by the swift arrival of different air masses, which will result in dramatic shifts in weather conditions.

This rapid succession of weather changes highlights the dynamic nature of the atmosphere and the potential for significant variations in temperature and precipitation over a short period.\The initial change is expected to occur tonight, with a sharp drop in temperatures. While most areas are predicted to remain dry, a cold snap will set in, with temperatures plummeting to as low as -1C in certain regions, which is notably low for this time of year. Consequently, frost and icy patches are anticipated to develop, potentially posing hazards for travel and outdoor activities. However, this freezing spell is not expected to be long-lived, as the weather is poised to undergo another transformation on Monday. The morning is expected to begin with bright spells and sunshine, but scattered showers, some of which will be slow-moving, are forecast to develop during the afternoon and evening. Some of these showers could be heavy, bringing with them hail and even the possibility of lightning, alongside temperatures ranging between 9C and 11C. This sudden shift from freezing conditions to potentially thundery showers underscores the volatile nature of the upcoming weather pattern.\Looking further ahead, Tuesday will see the arrival of milder and more humid air from the Atlantic, causing temperatures to rise into double digits. However, this will also introduce more unsettled conditions, with increased cloud cover and widespread outbreaks of heavy rain across the country. The contrast becomes particularly stark overnight, with temperatures remaining significantly higher, between 7C and 10C, a dramatic difference from the frosty conditions experienced just 48 hours earlier. Wednesday and Thursday are expected to continue this trend, remaining humid but changeable, with scattered rain and breezy winds. While there might be pockets of mild sunshine, the overall weather outlook remains unstable. Met Eireann has also provided a detailed day-by-day breakdown of the expected weather conditions. On Sunday, the forecast anticipates a fairly blustery day with sunshine and heavy showers moving eastward, increasing the chance of hail. Showers are expected to merge into longer spells of rain across Ulster. Showers will diminish across the west and southwest during the afternoon and dry conditions will extend nationwide by evening. The night will be relatively cool, with highs of 8C to 11C, accompanied by fresh and gusty westerly winds that will gradually ease. The evening will be dry and calm across most areas, however, heavy showers will affect the west of Ulster, and heavy showers will along the Atlantic. Temperatures will drop to -1C to 3C. On Monday, after a dry and bright start with sunny spells, scattered slow-moving showers will begin in the afternoon and early evening, bringing hail and lightning to the northwest areas. The highest temperatures will be 9C to 11C in light southerly winds. Monday night will be dry with clear spells, though cloud will increase along with scattered rain and drizzle in Connacht and Munster. Temperatures will range between 1C to 5C. On Tuesday, bright spells across Ulster and Leinster, however, there will be widespread cloud and breezy conditions. Scattered rain and drizzle will extend northeastwards. Temperatures will be between 10C and 14C. The night will be wet and breezy with heavy bursts, especially for southern counties, with temperatures between 7C and 10C. Wednesday will be mild, cloudy, and breezy with scattered rain and drizzle and some sunshine. Temperatures will range from 11C to 16C with southwest winds. Thursday will begin with drier spells and sunshine, though breezy, and with outbreaks of drizzle. More rain will move up from the southwest. Temperatures will be between 11C and 16C





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