Ireland Gears Up for Stormy Weekend: Wind, Rain Warnings Issued Across Eight Counties

Met Eireann has issued weather warnings for wind and rain across multiple counties in Ireland, predicting a weekend of turbulent weather with heavy downpours, strong gusts, and a significant temperature drop. The alerts, encompassing counties from the south-west to the north-west, warn of challenging travel conditions and potential flooding.

Ireland is bracing for a weekend of turbulent weather as Met Eireann has issued multiple weather warning s, forecasting heavy rain, strong winds, and a significant drop in temperatures. The alerts, encompassing eight counties, signal a challenging period for travel and outdoor activities. The Status Yellow Rain warning, which came into effect for Cork, Kerry, and Waterford at 9 am, will persist until 9 pm this evening, with the potential for localized flooding and difficult travel conditions.

Simultaneously, a Status Yellow Wind warning will impact Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, and Sligo, commencing at 12 pm and also concluding at 9 pm. Met Eireann anticipates strong and gusty south to southeast winds in these areas, raising concerns about travel safety and the possibility of fallen trees or branches.\The weather forecast paints a picture of a rather unpleasant weekend. Friday's conditions will be marked by heavy and squally bursts of rain, which might lead to flooding in certain locations. Saturday is expected to continue the trend with further wet and windy weather. The national forecaster indicates that the blustery conditions will persist into next week, bringing frequent showers and spells of rain, although some brighter intervals are also anticipated. Adding to the discomfort, a sharp drop in temperature is expected, with the thermometer predicted to dip below freezing on Sunday night. Daytime temperatures are unlikely to reach double digits throughout the weekend. The forecast for Friday predicts wet and windy weather with coastal gales. Rain in the Southwest is expected to spread northeastward throughout the morning, accompanied by heavy and squally bursts, which could cause spot flooding, particularly in parts of southern Munster. The highest temperatures will range from 6C to 10C, with strong and gusty south to southeast winds developing. The night will continue wet and windy across eastern and northern counties, with the rain clearing eastwards overnight, followed by scattered showers of rain or sleet and some clear spells. The south winds will ease somewhat overnight, with lowest temperatures of 0C to 4C. \Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday will again be windy, with fresh to strong and gusty south to southwest winds. The day will start largely sunny across the East and Northeast, but scattered blustery showers will become widespread. Some of these showers will be heavy, with a chance of hail and thunder, and a few could be wintry over high ground. Showers will merge into longer spells of rain later in the day, with temperatures between 7C and 11C. Saturday night will remain blustery, with scattered showers. Lowest temperatures will be between 4C and 7C. Sunday will bring a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, with temperatures between 9C and 12C. Sunday night winds will ease and showers will clear with temperatures dropping to between -1C to 3C. On Monday, showers will extend from the west, retreating northwards by the evening, and temperatures will range from 9C to 11C. Monday night remaining showers will clear from northern areas, with temperatures between 0C and 5C





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Weather Warning Rain Wind Flooding Ireland

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