Ireland Halts Ukraine Training Due to Pay Dispute

Ireland has suspended its military training mission for Ukrainian troops because the Department of Defence refused to pay allowances to instructors, causing delays and cancellations despite cabinet approval.

Ireland has suspended its participation in training Ukrainian troops after the Department of Defence refused to authorize payment of allowances to military instructors. This halt in operations occurred despite the Irish Government formally agreeing to extend the Defense Forces' involvement in the European Union's military training mission for Ukraine for an additional two years. The suspension means that soldiers are no longer being deployed to provide critical instruction in fields such as demining and battlefield medicine. This decision comes at a time when Irish officials have publicly pledged continued support for Kyiv during the ongoing conflict with Russia.

Training Halt and Allowance Dispute

The Irish Defense Forces had successfully trained approximately 1,200 Ukrainian soldiers between 2023 and 2025 through twenty-four individual missions. Each of these training deployments lasted between six and seven weeks, covering essential skills including combat engineering, basic weapons handling, and marksmanship. However, no training missions have taken place in the current year because the Department of Defence declined to pay the necessary allowances to the personnel involved. The government's refusal to fund these payments has effectively grounded the program, leaving a gap in the support previously provided by Irish instructors.

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German Ration Controversy and Morale

The dispute originated from a change in logistical arrangements during a training mission in Germany at the start of 2026. Previously, instructors received a subsistence allowance of €150 per day to cover food and living expenses. The German military offered to feed the Irish soldiers directly, prompting the Irish Department of Defence to cease the cash payments. This decision caused significant anger among the troops, who reported that the quality of the provided rations was poor and that they still had to purchase their own food. The situation led to the cancellation of a planned mission in May, following a delay caused by a lack of volunteers.

Leadership Pledges and International Context

The suspension of training efforts stands in contrast to the high-level political support recently demonstrated by Irish leadership. The Government welcomed approximately 50 European leaders to Dublin this week, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, to reaffirm their commitment to Kyiv. Taoiseach Micheál Martin stated that Ukraine deserves support and help to maintain their society. This diplomatic outreach occurred while the military branch struggled to staff its training roles due to the unresolved allowance issue, creating a disconnect between political rhetoric and operational reality.

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Personnel Shortages and Departmental Criticism

Senior military officers have strongly criticized the Department of Defence's approach to the training mission. Lieut Col Conor King, chairman of the Representative Association of Commissioned Officers, argued that the department's miserly strategy has caused untold damage internally and harmed Ireland's international reputation. He stated that the department seems to expect Defense Forces members to work for free, a standard no other public servants would accept. This policy impacts morale, dignity, and retention at a time when personnel are considered a vital asset. The Defense Forces continues to face difficulties in staffing various roles due to broader personnel shortages.

Future Prospects and Cabinet Approval

The Irish Defense Forces has prepared a business case proposing a reduced overseas peacekeeping allowance of €96 per day for instructors. However, the Department of Defence has not yet acted on this proposal. Cabinet approved the extension of the mission earlier this week, following the Council of the European Union's announcement that training would continue until 2028. Minister for Defence Helen McEntee received approval for no more than 30 Defense Forces personnel to participate, including three officers in support roles at mission headquarters. Despite this approval, the lack of resolved funding for allowances continues to hinder the deployment of troops.