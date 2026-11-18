Ireland captain Dan Sheehan will make his first Test start at number eight in Saturday's Nations Championship game against South Africa at the Aviva Stadium, with Rónan Kelleher at hooker and Joe McCarthy returning to the pack.

Ireland captain Dan Sheehan is in line to start at number eight for Saturday's Nations Championship game against South Africa at the Aviva Stadium. The match kicks off at 4.40pm in Dublin.

The 28-year-old has won all of his previous 42 caps as either the starting or finishing hooker. He did start at number eight for Leinster against Munster four weeks ago. The suspicion lurked then that this might have been at Farrell's request. Sheehan also played the final 15 minutes of Leinster's Champions Cup game against the Sharks last April at number eight after Rónan Kelleher replaced James Ryan in a deliberate tactical switch.

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To make only the second start of his professional career in the middle of the backrow would be quite an ask of Sheehan. He missed last week's 43-15 win over Fiji while observing return to play protocols after being forced off with a HIA just before half-time in the victory over Argentina. He had been expected to return to lead the Irish side in his customary position of hooker.

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Farrell Opts for Sheehan at Number Eight

In light of Kelleher's excellent performance there last week and the injuries to Caelan Doris, Jack Conan, Sean Jansen and James McNabney, Farrell and his assistants have seemingly decided to start Sheehan at the back of the scrum. The expectation is that the only other change in the pack from a week ago will see the anticipated return of Joe McCarthy as the tighthead scrummager.

McCarthy missed the corresponding game a year ago when the Springboks' scrum wreaked carnage on the Irish pack in a wild 24-13 win. That game contributed to four yellow cards for the home side as well as a 20-minute red card and a penalty try. Ireland were at one point reduced to 12 players, and actually scored their sole try through Sheehan with 13 players on the pitch. Josh van der Flier will probably be retained at number seven.

The other option is that Nick Timoney, who started at number eight in an Irish jersey for the first time last week, will revert to openside, where he played in the win over Argentina a fortnight ago. Sam Prendergast will again partner Jamison Gibson-Park after the 23-year-old outhalf was cleared to play by an independent citing committee. They unanimously agreed that the citing against the Leinster playmaker for an alleged hip-drop tackle did not reach the red card threshold.

Prendergast Cleared to Play Midweek

Prendergast, Farrell and their IRFU-appointed lawyer Derek Hegarty had argued that his tackle reached potentially two, and absolutely no more than three, of the criteria in meeting the threshold for a red card. The committee dismissed the citing on Tuesday night. Outside Prendergast, Stuart McCloskey and Robbie Henshaw will likely be reunited in midfield. McCloskey played 76 minutes off the bench in place of the unfortunate Jamie Osborne against Fiji, while Henshaw was another who had been rested.

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Hugo Keenan will return at fullback after also being rested last week on foot of scoring his first Test hat-trick in a player of the match display against Argentina. Mack Hansen reverts to the left wing, with Robert Baloucoune completing the back three. Farrell places great store in celebrating players reaching landmarks, be it debuts, half-centuries or centuries. Saturday's game will likely see Keenan lead the team out on the occasion of his 50th cap for Ireland.

Keenan missed last year's corresponding game between the two countries. All the signals from the Irish camp are that Sam Illo will have successfully completed his return to play protocols to take his place among the unchanged frontrow replacements. James Ryan and most likely Timoney revert to the bench. Given Farrell's preference for a more conventional 5-3 bench configuration, the likelihood is that Bundee Aki will also revert to the role of impact replacement.

Ireland Squad to Be Named Thursday

Ireland are scheduled to officially name their 23-man match day squad at 2pm on Thursday. The possible Ireland team is Hugo Keenan; Robert Baloucoune, Robbie Henshaw, Stuart McCloskey, Mack Hansen; Sam Prendergast, Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Rónan Kelleher, Tadhg Furlong; Joe McCarthy, Tadhg Beirne; Ryan Baird, Josh van der Flier, Dan Sheehan (capt). This strategic reshuffling by Andy Farrell highlights the depth of Ireland's roster and the coach's willingness to adapt roles to maximize team strength.

Sheehan's elevation to captain and his move to number eight signal a bold step in his international career, testing his leadership and adaptability on the biggest stage. The selection of Rónan Kelleher at hooker directly addresses the scrum-based challenges posed by the Springboks, aiming to secure the platform needed for victory. As the team prepares for Saturday's clash, the focus remains on execution and resilience against a historically dominant opponent.