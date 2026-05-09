Ireland Headed Towards Three Home Wins, Frustrating Performance Boosts Hope For Next Week, Says Scott Bemand

Scott Bemand, the coach of Ireland, revealed their hope of achieving three home wins in the Six Nations championship as they notched a 33-12 win over Wales. The coach also mentioned the frustrating performance as the team is eager to improve in the upcoming matches against Scotland.

Murray Kinsella Reports from Affidea Stadium IRELAND HEAD COACH Scott Bemand expressed his pleasure at how his team came through some challenging moments to notch a 33-12 win over Wales in the Six Nations.

The Welsh scrapped for everything but Ireland scored five tries to earn a bonus-point victory that sends them into next weekend’s closing-round clash with Scotland at the Aviva Stadium with momentum. Having also beaten Italy in Galway, Ireland are on course to win all of their home matches in the championship. Scott Bemand said, ‘We wanted to come out of this competition with three home wins.

So we just scored a bonus-point win at home, which is the second part of that, which leads us nicely into next week. It was really important to come back from France and get the result. ’ He continued, ‘We always go after the performance. There’s bits of that performance that we’re incredibly proud of and there’s bits where we feel we left out there.

But credit to Wales, I think they turned up and they made it incredibly combative, got pressure on the breakdown. Having a note-perfect performance was a bit tough considering the breakdown was giving the pressure and they struggled to get quick ball. Bemand revealed, ‘I don’t think we got an awful lot of fast ball out there and had to deal with some different things that we’ve not really experienced that much of before.

To summarize it, it’s one of those days that we still found a way to score more tries. So we’ve got the bonus point. Job done. Despite the happy outcome, there was an undoubted sense that parts of Ireland’s performance left them frustrated.

It’s a sign of how their expectations and standards have risen in recent seasons. They’re looking more for their most complete performance of the campaign against Scotland next time out and they believe there is plenty more to come from this team. Bemand, the coach, added, ‘I think there’s loads. I think we said early, didn’t we, that if we lost to France, it wasn’t going to make or break our season or our competition.

I was actually watching some footage back from two years ago when we played Wales in Cork, and it’s almost unrecognisable the group that we were becoming to what we were. ’





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