Ireland Heatwave: Eight Counties Under Yellow Warning as Record May Temperatures Soar

A heatwave has led to eight Irish counties being placed under a yellow weather warning, with record-breaking temperatures exceeding May highs. Authorities warn of water safety risks and potential forest fires as the hot spell continues.

A heatwave has gripped parts of Ireland, with eight counties placed under a yellow weather warning as temperatures soar to record-breaking levels for May. The warning applies to Clare, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary, Galway, Kilkenny, Laois, and Offaly, effective from midday Tuesday until 6pm Wednesday.

This unusual hot spell has already surpassed previous temperature records for May, with Met Éireann reporting that Shannon Airport in County Clare recorded 28.6 degrees Celsius on Monday, breaking a 1997 record of 28.4 degrees in County Kerry. The following day, the same station logged a provisional new May record of 30.5 degrees at 3pm, and unofficial readings from automatic climate stations reached even higher, such as 30.7 degrees in Clonmel on Tuesday.

However, these figures require verification. The forecaster predicts that Wednesday will see highs between 22 and 31 degrees, with the warmest conditions in the midwest and west. The hot weather is expected to shift gradually as the airflow changes, bringing a drop to more typical May temperatures over the bank holiday weekend, with highs in the high teens to low twenties. Weekend weather is forecast to be a mix of sunshine, clouds, and some rain, typical for Irish conditions.

Thursday will be cloudier with possible showers in the south and west, Friday may be dry, but rain is expected again on Saturday, with a few showers on Sunday and more rain on bank holiday Monday. Meteorologist Murphy noted that while a decent spell of weather in May is not unusual, such intense heat early in the summer is uncommon. He linked the likelihood of more frequent and intense heat events to climate change.

As temperatures remain high, authorities are urging public caution near water. Linda Jean Byrne, RNLI water safety lead, emphasized that while land temperatures are high, water temperatures are still dangerously cold, well below 15 degrees Celsius. Jumping or falling into cold water can cause cold water shock, leading to involuntary panic and loss of breathing control.

She advised anyone who finds themselves in difficulty to 'float to live' by staying calm, floating on their back, and regulating their breathing before calling for help. Bystanders witnessing someone in trouble should call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard before attempting any rescue. They can also use available rescue equipment like buoyancy aids, towels, bags, or long poles to assist while staying safe on shore.

The warning also highlights potential water safety issues due to increased usage of lakes and beaches, risk of forest fires, and uncomfortable sleeping conditions due to heat stress. Residents are reminded to stay hydrated, avoid strenuous activity during peak heat, and check on vulnerable individuals. Additional reporting from PA. This heatwave serves as a reminder of the growing impact of climate change on weather patterns, even in Ireland where such extreme temperatures were once rare.

As the country adapts to a warming climate, officials stress the importance of preparedness and safety measures during hot spells





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