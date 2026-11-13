Ireland Homelessness Reaches 18,065 as Dublin Crisis Deepens

New data from the Department of Housing shows 18,065 people are homeless in Ireland, with significant increases in Dublin and among children, prompting urgent calls for government action from housing charities.

The number of people experiencing homelessness in Ireland has risen to 18,065 as of September, marking a distinct increase from the previous month. This total includes approximately 6,000 children who are currently living in unstable housing conditions. The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage released these official statistics on Friday evening, revealing the ongoing severity of the housing crisis across the state.

Core Homelessness Statistics and Demographics

The total headcount represents an increase of 180 individuals compared to the figures recorded in August. The data distinguishes between different demographics, recording 7,379 single adults without child dependents and 5,897 children residing within 2,821 families. These specific numbers apply exclusively to individuals occupying local authority-funded emergency accommodation.

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The statistics do not encompass those experiencing couch-surfing, sharing overcrowded housing, staying in domestic violence refuges, or sleeping rough. Furthermore, the data excludes individuals in direct-provision centres who have the legal right to remain in Ireland but cannot access housing, as well as those in private or non-State-funded hostels. The figures are strictly defined by their reliance on state-managed emergency shelter systems.

Gender, Age, and Citizenship Breakdown

Demographic analysis reveals that more than 58 per cent of adults in homeless emergency accommodation were men. Regarding citizenship status, half of all adults in this category held Irish citizenship, while 31.4 per cent held non-EEA citizenship and 18.6 per cent held EEA or UK citizenship. These proportions highlight the diverse backgrounds of those displaced by the housing shortage.

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Age distribution data indicates that the most common age group for adults in emergency accommodation was 25 to 44 years old, comprising more than 51 per cent of the adult population. The 18-to-24 age bracket accounted for 17.7 per cent, while 28.3 per cent were in the 45-to-64 age group. Only a small fraction, 2.2 per cent, were aged 65 or older.

Dublin Crisis and Simon Communities Response

Dublin continues to bear a disproportionate burden of the crisis, with more than 8,300 adults accessing local authority-managed emergency accommodation during the week of September 21st to 27th. Of this Dublin-specific volume, 4,940 were single adults seeking immediate shelter. The concentration of homelessness in the capital underscores the regional disparities in housing availability and access to support services.

Ber Grogan, executive director of Simon Communities of Ireland, described the new figures as astoundingly depressing. She highlighted that 47 additional children are now forced to experience the trauma of emergency accommodation compared to the previous month. Grogan contextualized the 5,897 children currently in homeless accommodation as being equivalent to around 197 classrooms of 30 children each.

Advocacy for Preventive Housing Measures

Dublin Simon Community expressed deep concern over the data, noting that the number of adult women in emergency accommodation across Ireland has exceeded 5,000 for the second consecutive month. The organization emphasized that this trend contributes to a broader 4.5 per cent year-on-year increase in the total number of homeless people in the country. These rising numbers have intensified calls for immediate intervention from housing advocates.

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The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage published the figures on Friday evening. The release was originally scheduled for Friday, October 30th but was delayed due to industrial action. Ber Grogan and other advocates argue that more must be done to prevent homelessness before it occurs, specifically by providing support before a tenancy is lost and ensuring access to affordable, secure housing.