Ireland hopeful Jack Moylan has a message for his former manager Damien Duff - he has never eaten coddle! Duff set the midfielder on his way to senior international recognition when he signed him for Shelbourne in January 2022, soon after Moylan was released by Bohemians. The 24-year-old has outlined the massive role that Duff played in his career so far - but insists there was one thing his ex-boss got wrong.

Ireland hopeful Jack Moylan has a message for his former manager Damien Duff - he has never eaten coddle! Duff set the midfielder on his way to senior international recognition when he signed him for Shelbourne in January 2022, soon after Moylan was released by Bohemians.

The 24-year-old has outlined the massive role that Duff played in his career so far - but insists there was one thing his ex-boss got wrong. For some reason, Duff was convinced that Moylan was a fan of the traditional Dublin dish made up of boiled sausages and potatoes, among other ingredients.

"He had an obsession with thinking I ate coddle but I genuinely have never eaten it," said Moylan, speaking at Ireland’s training camp in La Finca. "One of the first things he said was stop eating my ma’s coddle. I hope he watches this so he can stop saying it.

" There’s no way Moylan’s mum was ever going to serve up the dish. "My Ma’ is a vegetarian anyway. She doesn’t even make coddle. If I had my phone I’d show you some of the messages.

" It wasn’t just nutrition that Duff obsessed about when it came to his Shelbourne players. When he signed Moylan, the attacking midfielder had been let go by Bohs and was pondering a career away from football. Moylan spent his last half-season as a Bohs player at First Division side Wexford on-loan, and he combined that with coaching work at a summer camp near his Dublin home. It’s a far cry from the present.

Moylan celebrated Lincoln’s promotion to the Championship by winning a first senior Ireland call-up ahead of Saturday’s friendly in Murcia against Grenada. Duff, he says, deserves a lot of credit for that.

"He battered me a few times," said Moylan. "Stuff like, ‘You need to be better off the ball’, and, ‘Look after yourself better’; things managers never told me but he tells it straight to your face on day two. "You listen to him if you want to become the best. When you’ve a manager with a lot of confidence in you it means a lot and you end up doing a lot better.

" One thing Duff was famous for as a player was his fondness for daytime naps - and he encouraged his Shelbourne players to do the same. "He used to be obsessed with sleeping and thank God, because it’s one of the best things that’s happened to me," Moylan said. "He couldn’t believe that lads went home and didn’t sleep. Every day after training for the last four years I’ve had a nap after training.

I do daily believe it or not.

" Both Moylan and Duff are no longer at Shels, but the former Reds boss still keeps in touch. And according to the midfielder, the 100-time capped Ireland legend is angling for a return to the dugout.

"He texted last night to ask how I was getting on. Slagging me again. Making sure I was doing everything right," said Moylan.

"He even speaks to my Dad. He gets in touch with them. It shows the fella he is, he cares a lot about his player.

" Moylan added that Duff urged him from early on in his Shels career to target a senior Ireland call. "He’s just been supportive of me," he said. "He wants me to do well. He always said, ‘your end goal should be to play for your country’.

That should be the plan.

" He said it in my first few days (at Shels). " Click here to sign up to our sport newsletter, bringing you the top stories and biggest headlines from Ireland and beyond





IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ireland Jack Moylan Damien Duff Shelbourne Nutrition Daytime Naps Coaching Work Summer Camp First Senior Ireland Call-Up Return To The Dugout

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jack Aungier to join Munster from Connacht on two-year dealTrusted journalism since 1859

Read more »

Ireland Weather: Ireland Could See Its Warmest Spell of 2026 With a Potential Mini-HeatwaveMet Eireann, Ireland's Meteorological Service, has predicted a mini heatwave in Ireland starting from May 19, with temperatures reaching as high as 22C.

Read more »

Irish Champion Jockey Jack Kennedy Sidelined with Injury Ahead of 2026/27 National Hunt SeasonIrish Champion jump jockey Jack Kennedy is giving himself time to recover after sustaining an injury during a fall at Killarney on Monday evening. He is currently sidelined and has not been booked for any mounts on Friday or Saturday.

Read more »

Irish Football's Brexit Winner: Jack Moylan on Rule Change and His Journey to Senior Ireland CapJack Moylan, a young Irish footballer, believes that the Brexit rule change has been a big winner for Irish football. The rule change prohibits players from moving to British clubs before their 18th birthday, which has helped keep Irish players in the country and develop their skills. Moylan's own journey to his first senior Ireland cap is a testament to the benefits of this rule change. He discusses his own setbacks and the importance of staying in the game and committing to it.

Read more »