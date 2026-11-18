Central Statistics Office data reveals a 4.7 percent rise in Irish house prices for 2026, the slowest growth in three years. Daft reports minimal rent increases as new supply meets affordability constraints, yet experts warn of a significant gap in meeting the 300,000 home target.

Latest economic indicators from Ireland present a complex picture of the housing sector, offering a modest degree of cautious optimism regarding the Government's ongoing efforts to accelerate home construction. The Central Statistics Office reported that house prices experienced a 4.7 per cent annual increase over the twelve months leading to September, marking the slowest rate of growth in the past three years. This deceleration, while incremental, suggests that market dynamics are beginning to shift under the weight of increased supply and persistent affordability constraints.

Rent Growth Hits Five-Year Low

Rental market indicators further reflect this cooling trend, with Daft data showing that rents increased nationally by just under one percent during the three-month period from June to September. This minimal rise represents the smallest third-quarter increase recorded since the height of the global pandemic in 2020. However, industry analysts warn that these figures may be skewed by recent legislative changes implemented in March, which permitted landlords to adjust rents for new tenants to prevailing market rates. Prior to these regulations, anecdotal evidence indicated that landlords withheld properties from the market, artificially restricting supply. As the market adjusts to the new legal framework, supply is gradually returning, contributing to the stabilization of rental prices.

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Affordability and Mortgage Limits Drive Deceleration

The slowdown in house price growth is likely driven by a combination of rising supply and severe affordability barriers for prospective buyers. The majority of home purchasers rely on mortgages, which are typically capped at four times gross or combined income. This borrowing limit effectively imposes a ceiling on purchase prices, regardless of demand. While savings can supplement these funds, the structural reliance on income multiples means that lenders' assessment criteria remain a primary determinant of price ceilings. Consequently, the deceleration in price growth may reflect the diminishing capacity of buyers to borrow more, rather than solely an abundance of housing stock.

New Home Completions Show Modest Gains

On the supply side, new home completions have shown measurable improvement, with figures rising by 10.9 per cent in the first three quarters of 2026. A total of 26,833 homes were completed during this period, bringing the expected full-year tally to approximately 40,000 units, potentially slightly higher. While this represents progress, it falls short of the substantial volumes required to meet long-term government objectives. The construction sector is currently navigating rising costs for both building materials and financing, factors that the Irish Business and Employers Confederation warns could slow future progress. Additionally, developers may be racing to complete projects before the expiry of a waiver on local authority levies at the end of the year, which could create a temporary spurt in completions that is not sustainable.

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Divergent Forecasts on Government Targets

Expert opinion remains sharply divided on whether the state can achieve its ambitious target of constructing 300,000 homes by the end of the current Coalition term. A recent analysis by Deloitte suggests that, based on current construction trends, the Government may miss this target by approximately 130,000 homes. In contrast, Davy Financial provides a more optimistic outlook, believing that the state is positioned to come close to the target figure. This divergence in forecasts highlights the uncertainty surrounding the sector's ability to scale up production effectively amidst economic headwinds.

Long-Term Outlook Remains Critical

Despite the welcome news of slowing price and rental growth, significant challenges remain in providing clear evidence that Ireland is successfully addressing its housing crisis. The current data points, while positive, are insufficient to declare the crisis solved. Average new rents nationwide still stand at 2,239 euro per month, and house prices remain historically high. Sustained political and policy focus will be essential to implementing the many measures required to bridge the gap between current housing output and national demand. Without a coordinated and persistent approach to increasing supply and managing costs, the structural imbalance in the housing market is likely to persist beyond the current political cycle.