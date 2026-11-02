Ireland Increases Vehicle Registration Tax on Hybrid and Petrol Cars

The Irish Government raises Vehicle Registration Tax by one percent on most new cars, impacting nine of ten top sellers while extending EV reliefs.

The Irish Government is increasing the Vehicle Registration Tax (VRT) by one percent for the majority of new cars entering the domestic market. Finance Minister Simon Harris announced the adjustment, which directly impacts the cost of nine out of the ten bestselling vehicle models in Ireland for the current year. This policy shift targets vehicles with carbon dioxide emissions exceeding 80g/km, effectively raising costs for buyers of regular hybrids and petrol-powered automobiles.

Impact On Bestselling Car Models

The new tax structure will affect prices for popular models such as the Toyota Yaris Cross, currently the best-selling new car in Ireland, alongside the regular hybrid version of the Yaris. The second most popular model, the Hyundai Tucson, will also see a price increase, although its plug-in hybrid variant with emissions capped at 73g/km remains exempt. Other major manufacturers facing higher tax bands include Skoda with the Octavia and Kodiaq, Kia with the Sportage, and Toyota with the Corolla.

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Emissions Threshold And Tax Bands

The one percent increase applies to VRT tax bands three through twenty, which correspond to vehicles emitting more than 80g/km of CO₂. This specific threshold means that while most standard hybrid vehicles will face the additional levy, the majority of plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) and all fully electric vehicles (EVs) will avoid the increase. Statistics from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry indicate that out of 128,268 new cars sold up to the end of September, 58 percent fall into the tax bands affected by this rise.

Government Revenue And EV Reliefs

Alongside the tax increase on conventional vehicles, the Government has extended the current VRT relief on electric vehicles until the end of 2028. This relief provides a discount of up to €5,000 off the calculated VRT due on electric cars, a move designed to support the transition to cleaner transport. The Government estimates that the one percent increase on other vehicle categories will generate an additional €37 million in tax revenue by 2027.

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Industry Reaction And Consumer Costs

Brian Cooke of the Society of the Irish Motor Industry criticized the decision, stating that adding an unnecessary expense to buyers already struggling with rising fuel costs and the broader cost of living is misguided. He noted that the majority of consumers purchasing new cars in the coming New Year will likely fall into the affected tax bands. However, Cooke did welcome the extension of the VRT relief for electric vehicles, acknowledging its positive impact on the green energy sector.

Market Shift Toward Electric Mobility

The industry anticipates a significant shift in market composition, with electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles expected to account for nearly 50 percent of the new car market next year. This projection highlights the growing consumer preference for lower-emission vehicles that remain exempt from the new tax band adjustments. The divergence in tax treatment between standard hybrids and plug-in or electric models underscores the Government's continued emphasis on accelerating the adoption of zero-emission technology within the Irish transportation sector.