Ireland Inflation Slows Slightly in May as Energy Prices Drop, IMF Urges Targeted Relief

Inflation in Ireland eased in May 2025, with energy prices falling 4.3% monthly, but annual energy costs remain high. The IMF advises temporary, targeted support for vulnerable households and warns against broad tax cuts.

Inflation in Ireland showed a modest slowdown in May 2025, as energy prices dipped compared to the previous month. According to the flash estimate of the EU Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) for Ireland, the annual inflation rate stood at 3.6% in the 12 months to April, while the May flash estimate indicates a slight easing.

Food prices saw a marginal increase of 0.1% in the month and rose by 1.4% year-on-year. Energy prices decreased by 4.3% in May alone, though they remain 11.9% higher than the same period last year. Excluding energy and unprocessed food, the core HICP is estimated to have increased by 2.7% since May 2024. These figures come ahead of the official euro zone inflation data expected from Eurostat on Monday.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has weighed in on Ireland's fiscal policy in the aftermath of the inflation shock triggered by the US-Israeli war on Iran. In its latest country report published on Monday, the Washington-based agency urged the Irish government to ensure that any budget measures aimed at supporting households affected by high prices are temporary and targeted at the most vulnerable.

The IMF warned against broad-based personal income tax reliefs and exemptions, suggesting that such measures could be reduced to strengthen the Irish tax base, which remains heavily reliant on volatile corporation tax receipts from a handful of multinational companies. Sun Yan, IMF assistant director and head of the Irish mission, stated that broadening the tax base could involve enhancing the local property tax and cutting some of the many reduced rates of VAT in Ireland.

She noted a large VAT gap in the Republic, similar to the gap in personal income tax where nearly a third of the population pays no income tax. The IMF's advice comes as Ireland navigates the economic fallout from global conflicts and domestic fiscal challenges. The government has been under pressure to provide relief to households, but the IMF emphasizes the need for fiscal prudence to avoid overheating the economy and to maintain sustainability.

The reliance on corporate tax receipts from a small number of multinational firms poses risks, as any changes in global tax agreements or corporate behavior could significantly impact government revenues. The IMF also highlighted the importance of targeted support rather than broad tax cuts, which could disproportionately benefit higher-income groups and fail to address structural issues. As inflation moderates, policymakers must balance short-term relief with long-term fiscal stability, ensuring that the recovery is inclusive and resilient.

In the broader context, Ireland's inflation trajectory reflects global trends. Energy prices have been volatile due to geopolitical tensions, and while they fell in May, the annual increase remains substantial. The European Central Bank's monetary policy decisions and supply chain adjustments will continue to influence price pressures. For Irish consumers, the gradual slowdown in inflation offers some respite, but core inflation remains above the ECB's target.

The IMF's recommendations underscore the need for careful fiscal management, especially as the government prepares its next budget. With elections looming, political pressures may tempt policymakers to implement popular but fiscally unsustainable measures. The IMF's warning serves as a reminder that targeted, temporary support is more effective than broad-based tax breaks in addressing the cost-of-living crisis while preserving Ireland's economic resilience





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