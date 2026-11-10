Ireland Launches Historic Security Operation for EU Presidency Summit

An Garda Síochána deploys over 5,000 officers to secure Dublin for the European Political Community summit. Officials warn of hybrid threats while promising swift action against protests during Ireland's EU presidency.

An Garda Síochána has launched an unprecedented security operation in Dublin to protect up to 50 heads of state and international leaders gathering for the European Political Community meeting. Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly acknowledged significant safety risks but insisted that police forces are prepared for all eventualities during this critical period of Ireland's European Union presidency.

Police Readiness and Threat Assessment

Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly stated that law enforcement anticipated an increase in hybrid threats, including cyberattacks and bomb hoaxes, due to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. These grey zone tactics have historically been used to create disruption, prompting authorities to remain on high alert for any suspicious activity across the capital.

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Recent incidents included a bomb threat against a Ryanair flight at Dublin Airport on Tuesday morning, which was assessed before the aircraft continued its journey to Bulgaria without interruption. Additionally, a threat against a school in Cork on Monday was linked to a child, while other false alarms against European airlines were found to be baseless.

Commissioner Kelly emphasized that these threats were not targeted exclusively at Ireland but were part of broader European concerns. Police forces are monitoring the situation closely to ensure that no specific targets are compromised during the buildup to the high-profile security event.

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Zero Tolerance for Street Obstructions

Assistant Commissioner Jonathan Roberts declared that there would be absolutely no toleration for anyone engaging in robust protests or roadblocks in Dublin or other parts of the country. Any obstruction on the roads, similar to the fuel-related protests seen in April, will be dealt with swiftly and robustly by police authorities.

More than 500 members of the public order unit are on standby, equipped with two water cannons and heavy-duty towing vehicles. Specialist barriers designed to halt very large vehicles have been deployed to prevent them from being weaponized as part of a potential terror attack or protest.

Heavy vehicle mitigation barriers will be visible on Dublin streets, aimed at preventing large vehicles from being used as weapons. These measures can also frustrate efforts to obstruct roads as a form of protest, ensuring that movement remains unimpeded for official convoys.

International Support and Conclave Details

Police officers from Latvia, Portugal, and Northern Ireland with specialist skills will operate on the ground in Dublin to augment the Garda anti-drone operation. These international officers will provide and handle sniffer dogs trained to find bombs, supporting the broader security strategy for the summit.

The main focus of the security operation is the Convention Centre and the surrounding cordon at the International Financial Services Centre on Dublin's north quays. The European Political Community meeting takes place there on Thursday, involving leaders from across Europe and heads of European organizations.

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The following day, Friday, an informal meeting of heads of state or government will also occur at the Convention Centre. The presence of British prime minister Andy Burnham and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy adds an additional layer of security, particularly given previous drone sightings near flight paths.

Massive Deployment and Future Procedures

The EU presidency events security operation involves an unprecedented policing surge with over 5,000 Garda members. This massive deployment ensures that over 15,000 tours of duty, each lasting 12 hours, are covered to safeguard the perimeter and escort leaders.

More than 100 advanced escort training Garda motorcyclists and 200 motorcycle security escorts will protect the convoys. Over 200 members of the Garda's trained search teams, supported by water and dog units, have already conducted extensive searches and patrols on the river Liffey.

Defence Forces personnel have assisted in securing the Convention Centre and other key locations. The operation aims to safeguard airport perimeters, escort heads of state in convoys with armed gardaí, and ensure their security during overnight stays.

Authorities are also limiting the risks posed by any robust street protests. More than 500 members of the public order unit remain on standby, alongside two water cannons, to address any disturbances related to the EU presidency or other trigger events in the city.