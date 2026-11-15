Ireland Leads Peatland Restoration at Cop31 Summit

Ireland joins the Peatland Breakthrough initiative at Cop31 to raise $100 billion for global peatland restoration, aiming to protect carbon stores and boost biodiversity by 2030.

Ireland has officially joined the Peatland Breakthrough initiative at the Cop31 climate summit in Antalya, Turkey, signaling a major commitment to global environmental restoration. The Irish government aims to lead international efforts to protect and rehabilitate peatlands, which are critical carbon sinks. This move positions Ireland as a key player in the global strategy to mitigate climate change and preserve biodiversity through large-scale landscape management.

Global Initiative and Funding Goals

The Peatland Breakthrough initiative was launched with an ambitious financial target of raising $100 billion (€90.7 billion) to support restoration projects worldwide. By the year 2030, the program aims to halt the loss of all healthy peatlands and bring at least 30 million hectares of degraded peatlands under active restoration. Germany, Ireland, Peru, and Uganda were the first nations to make this binding commitment, while Canada has also endorsed the initiative, demonstrating broad international support for this specific environmental mechanism.

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Ireland's Role as Champion Country

Minister for Climate Darragh O'Brien stated that Ireland will take on the role of champion country to share its experience and expertise in peatland restoration with other nations. As a country with a significant area of peatlands, Ireland is committed to seizing the opportunity that peatland rehabilitation brings to climate action, biodiversity, water quality, and community wellbeing. O'Brien emphasized that the country continues to make progress on its domestic targets and is ready to share its learnings with the international community to help others achieve similar success.

Ecological Importance and Domestic Progress

Peatlands cover only 3-4 per cent of the planet's land surface but hold as much as one third of the world's soil carbon, making their preservation vital for global climate stability. When drained for agriculture or development, or allowed to degrade, these landscapes release stored carbon and become significant sources of greenhouse gases. Around 21 per cent of Ireland's land is technically peatland, though very few healthy preserved areas remain due to historical conversion for farming and forestry. Despite these challenges, the Department of Climate noted that Ireland recently completed one of the largest peatland rehabilitation projects in the world, covering 24,500 hectares.

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Ministerial Support and Broader Climate Context

Minister for Nature Christopher O'Sullivan and Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon welcomed the announcement, highlighting the multifaceted benefits of restoring these landscapes. O'Sullivan described the restoration of peatlands as one of the most effective actions available for enhancing biodiversity while delivering tangible benefits for climate regulation, water quality, and local communities. This domestic policy shift coincides with broader climate efforts, as O'Brien is also set to publish the first phase of a national electrification plan on Monday. This plan aims to accelerate the transition from petrol and diesel to electric vehicles and replace oil and gas heating in homes and buildings with electric alternatives.

Challenges at the Antalya Negotiations

The announcement comes as climate and environment ministers from up to 196 countries, including O'Brien, arrive in Antalya for the second and final week of negotiations on climate change mitigation strategies. Officials who spent the previous week working to narrow gaps between countries made only modest progress, leaving key issues far from agreed. Major sticking points include methods to accelerate emissions reductions and the provision of climate finance from rich countries to poor nations. Additionally, debates continue over how to enshrine human rights and justice in climate action, as well as the difficult acknowledgment by the latest science that the battle to keep global temperature rise below 1.5 degrees has been lost.