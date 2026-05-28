Ireland Manager Hallgrímsson Acknowledges Protest Rights Amid On-Field Disruptions

Republic of Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrímsson expressed his respect for the right to protest while criticizing the disruptions caused by demonstrations during the friendly match against Qatar, where tennis balls were thrown onto the pitch. He also praised the debuts of several young players and highlighted the squad's focus mentality.

Republic of Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrímsson addressed the on-field protests that disrupted his team's 1-0 friendly victory over Qatar at the Aviva Stadium. The Stop The Game group coordinated the throwing of tennis balls onto the pitch in the 10th and 20th minute, aiming to draw attention to scheduled Nations League matches against Israel.

Hallgrímsson acknowledged the demonstrators' right to protest but expressed frustration that the interruptions hindered the team's flow and tactical preparation.

"Everybody has a right to protest. It just kills a game if they want to destroy the game for us then, so be it, obviously it's not fun to see, especially for us who are trying to think about the football side," Hallgrímsson told RTÉ after the match.

He added that while he respected the protest, the timing was inconvenient, noting it would have been preferable for the protests to occur in the second half when his team might have been looking to control the game. The manager emphasized that the repeated stoppages disrupted the team's rhythm, a particular concern in a match that served as preparation for upcoming competitive fixtures. The Irish manager took the opportunity to highlight the positive contributions of several debutants.

Young Benfica winger Jaden Umeh, who made his full international debut at 18, drew specific praise.

"He came in and showed he can play that position that we asked him to do. And then in possession, he's electric, he has speed, physicality and then a little cockiness and believing in himself," Hallgrímsson said.

"So, you never know with young players. But potentially he can be one of the big ones in the future. Let's just hope that he continues to grow.

" The manager noted that Umeh is in a supportive environment at Benfica, a club renowned for developing talent, and expressed hope for his continued development. Jack Moylan, who earned his first start on his home debut, also impressed despite being shown a red card late in the game. Hallgrímsson believed the dismissal was harsh and insisted Moylan's performance did his prospects no harm.

"Moylan has done his chances no harm," the manager stated. Beyond individual performances, Hallgrímsson pointed to the collective focus displayed by his squad as a key positive. In a friendly often prone to a lack of intensity, the players maintained their concentration throughout.

"It was not the most beautiful game we've played and a friendly in off-season is always tricky, but what we need to be thankful for is the focus level of the players," he remarked. "They never lost focus or switched off during a game like this. Normally in games like this, some players switch off, but you didn't see that in any player on the pitch for us and that is brilliant, absolutely brilliant.

That shows the mentality of the squad we have now.

" However, he also noted an area for improvement, stressing the need to become more ruthless when dominating possession, as they did in the first half against Qatar





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Heimir Hallgrímsson Republic Of Ireland Protests Qatar Friendly Tennis Balls Jack Moylan Jaden Umeh Debut Focus Mentality

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