Ireland Manager Hallgrímsson Backs Teenage Sensation Umeh for Senior Debut Amid Squad Changes

Ireland national team manager Heimir Hallgrímsson has included 18-year-old Jaden Umeh in his squad for the upcoming friendly against Grenada, despite the teenager being in season with Benfica. Hallgrímsson sees the match as a chance for out-of-season players to showcase their skills, with Umeh being a notable exception. The manager also discussed the absences of key players and the potential future of League of Ireland players in the national squad.

Ireland national team manager Heimir Hallgrímsson has revealed his plans for the upcoming friendly match against Grenada on 16 May, emphasizing that the game will serve as an opportunity for players who are currently out of season.

However, Hallgrímsson has made an exception for 18-year-old Jaden Umeh, who is still in season with Benfica but has yet to make his first-team debut for the Portuguese club. Umeh, who joined Benfica from Cork City in August 2024, has been playing for Benfica’s U23 side while awaiting a senior breakthrough. Hallgrímsson expressed his enthusiasm for Umeh’s potential, stating, We’re giving him a chance to show what he can do. His talent is for everyone to see.

Is he ready for the first team? It’s for him to show us that. He has been fast-tracked, given his age and lack of experience in the first team. Hallgrímsson believes that giving young players like Umeh the opportunity to train with the senior squad can accelerate their development.

He noted that some players might not have believed they would be called up, and being selected could motivate them to push harder at their clubs. Umeh, who was born in Cork and is of Nigerian descent, already has two caps for Ireland U21s. His manager, Jim Crawford, will join Hallgrímsson’s coaching staff for this camp, as Paddy McCarthy is unavailable due to his duties as Crystal Palace assistant manager.

Hallgrímsson praised Umeh’s natural goalscoring ability and physicality, highlighting his dribbling skills and potential to contribute to the squad. When asked about Umeh’s future at Benfica, Hallgrímsson mentioned that the club views him highly but acknowledged that his development path could involve a loan move next season. The squad announcement also sparked discussions about notable absentees. Players like Robbie Brady, Harvey Vale, Sammie Szmodics, and Jack Taylor were omitted to focus on their off-season recovery.

Bosun Lawal, who made his Ireland debut against North Macedonia, was ruled out due to a hamstring injury. Hallgrímsson expressed disappointment at Lawal’s absence, as he was eager to assess the Stoke City player’s progress. Victor Ozhianvuna, a 17-year-old Shamrock Rovers player, has also been touted for a call-up due to his impressive performances.

While Hallgrímsson praised Ozhianvuna’s potential, he suggested that the teenager might not be ready for senior international football just yet, preferring to see him gain more experience with the U21s first. The topic of selecting League of Ireland players has been a recurring debate. Hallgrímsson adhered to his out-of-season rule for this camp but hinted at future opportunities for domestic players, particularly if he can establish a January window for a home-based Irish squad.

He acknowledged the challenge of disrupting the league season but emphasized that if players are good enough, they will eventually earn a call-up





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Ireland National Team Heimir Hallgrímsson Jaden Umeh Benfica Grenada Friendly

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