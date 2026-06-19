Ireland's official heatwave definition is five consecutive days of temperatures above 25C, which is different from the definition used by some other countries. The national forecaster says heavy showers will move in from the south later in the day, with isolated thunderstorms also possible. Tuesday is also expected to be very warm, particularly across the east and southeast, where temperatures could once again reach 25C.

Ireland may experience a warming trend over the coming days, with temperatures climbing into the high 20s, but it's not expected to reach extreme levels like those seen in Western Europe.

According to Met Eireann's latest forecast, Saturday is expected to be dry with plenty of sunny spells and highs of up to 22C, while similar conditions are forecast for Sunday with temperatures reaching 23C. The warmest day is currently expected to be Monday, when temperatures could hit 25C. However, heavy showers will move in from the south later in the day, with isolated thunderstorms also possible. Tuesday is also expected to be very warm, particularly across the east and southeast, where temperatures could once again reach 25C. Despite the encouraging outlook, those temperatures would still fall short of Ireland's official heatwave criteria.

Ireland's official heatwave definition is five consecutive days of temperatures above 25C, which is different from the definition used by some other countries. Last month, Ireland recorded its hottest May day on record when Shannon Airport reached 30.6C on May 26. The previous record stood at 28.4C, recorded in Ardfert, Co Kerry, on May 31, 1997. Weather enthusiast Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather has shared new forecast models showing a plume of hot air over much of Western Europe.

Temperatures could reach well above 40C in parts of this region, but Ireland is not expected to experience anything close to those scorching conditions. Met Eireann's latest forecast also appears to back up the trend, but the national forecaster stops well short of predicting the extreme temperatures expected further south in Europe. Instead, its current outlook suggests there will be a warming trend over the coming days, with temperatures climbing into the high 20s.

The national forecaster says heavy showers will move in from the south later in the day, with isolated thunderstorms also possible. Tuesday is also expected to be very warm, particularly across the east and southeast, where temperatures could once again reach 25C. The warmest day is currently expected to be Monday, when temperatures could hit 25C. Saturday is expected to be dry with plenty of sunny spells and highs of up to 22C, while similar conditions are forecast for Sunday with temperatures reaching 23C. The forecast for the rest of the week is uncertain, but the latest guidance suggests a warming trend with potential for showers pushing up from the south.

Met Eireann's forecast for the coming days suggests that there will be a mix of cloud and sunny spells, with the warmest and sunniest conditions expected in the east and southeast. Temperatures are expected to reach 21C to 25C in this region, while the rest of the country is expected to be less warm with top temperatures of 15C to 20C. Westerly winds will be moderate, and there is uncertainty for the rest of the week at this range





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Ireland Warming Trend Heatwave Temperatures Weather Forecast

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