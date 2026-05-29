Ireland must turn methane pledges into action by reshaping beef and dairy farming

The Global Methane Pledge promises cuts in a potent greenhouse gas, but without reforming Ireland's intensive livestock sector, the commitment risks remaining symbolic. Experts call for policy incentives, research, and consumer shifts toward horticulture and low‑emission agriculture.

The Global Methane Pledge , endorsed by more than 150 nations including Ireland at the COP26 summit, was presented as a decisive step toward limiting global warming to 1.5°C. While the commitment to cut methane emissions was widely praised, analysts warn that the pledge will amount to little more than a symbolic gesture unless it is backed by concrete policy measures and changes on the ground.

Methane, a greenhouse gas roughly eighty times more potent than carbon dioxide over a 20‑year horizon, has a disproportionate impact on short‑term warming and therefore demands swift and targeted mitigation. The scientific consensus is clear: without substantial reductions in methane output, the window for keeping the 1.5°C target open will close rapidly, undermining decades of climate progress.

In Ireland, the most immediate source of methane stems from the country's intensive beef and dairy sectors, where large herds of cattle produce significant quantities of the gas through enteric fermentation and manure management. Experts argue that the most effective way to honor the Global Methane Pledge is to overhaul the prevailing agricultural model. This could involve shifting acreage from livestock to high‑value horticulture, encouraging mixed‑use farms, and adopting precision feeding techniques that reduce rumen emissions.

Policy instruments such as methane taxes, subsidies for low‑emission livestock breeds, and incentives for farmers to transition to plant‑based production could accelerate the necessary change. Moreover, fostering research into methane‑inhibiting feed additives and improving manure capture technologies would provide a science‑based backbone for these reforms. Beyond policy, public engagement and consumer choices play a pivotal role.

As awareness of methane's climate impact spreads, demand for sustainably produced meat and dairy is likely to rise, creating market pressure for farmers to adopt greener practices. Educational campaigns that link dietary habits to methane emissions can empower individuals to make lower‑carbon food choices, while also supporting rural communities through diversification initiatives.

Ultimately, the success of the Global Methane Pledge hinges on a coordinated effort that combines international ambition with national action, linking regulatory frameworks, technological innovation, and societal behavior change. Only then can the pledged reductions translate into tangible climate benefits and safeguard the goal of a 1.5°C future for Ireland and the world





IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Methane Emissions Global Methane Pledge Ireland Agriculture Beef And Dairy Reform Climate Policy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Beverley Callard Radiotherapy Delay Due to Move to IrelandBeverley Callard reveals radiotherapy treatment delayed because her medical records took time to transfer from England to Ireland after moving.

Read more »

Ireland Heatwave: Eight Counties Under Yellow Warning as Record May Temperatures SoarA heatwave has led to eight Irish counties being placed under a yellow weather warning, with record-breaking temperatures exceeding May highs. Authorities warn of water safety risks and potential forest fires as the hot spell continues.

Read more »

Beverley Callard Updates on Breast Cancer Treatment After Move to IrelandActress Beverley Callard shares her latest health update, discussing delays in radiotherapy due to relocation and her upcoming appointments.

Read more »

Cross-Border awards for businesses building links North and South return for second yearPrize open to those building commercial links between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland

Read more »