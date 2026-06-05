Ireland on the brink of automatic World Cup qualification after strong qualifying run

With two group matches left Ireland can still clinch a direct ticket to the 2027 Women's World Cup by beating the Netherlands and France, while captain Katie McCabe leads a disciplined side amid suspensions and squad tweaks.

Emma Duffy reports that with two group matches remaining Ireland can still secure automatic qualification for the 2027 Women's World Cup . A direct ticket to the tournament in Brazil is within reach if the team collects maximum points against the formidable opponents Netherlands and France over the next four days.

The current standings show the Dutch top of Group A2 with a two point lead over third‑placed Ireland, while France sit in between the two sides. Both Dutch and French sides have already beaten the Irish squad earlier in the campaign, the French victory coming 2‑1 in March.

The group winners will travel to Brazil without the need for a play‑off, a scenario rarely achieved by an Irish side which has historically relied on the back‑door route or favorable results elsewhere. A play‑off is still on the cards regardless of the outcome, but a more favourable route on paper would be sealed by beating Poland twice in the remaining fixtures.

The upcoming match at SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork carries extra significance as it will determine the final picture for Group A2. Ireland will be without hometown hero Denise O'Sullivan, suspended alongside fellow midfielder Emily Murphy, while Megan Connolly and Saoirse Noonan remain in the squad. The atmosphere in the camp has been buoyant, aided by the recent visit of Olympic legend Sonia O'Sullivan, who shared her story of overcoming adversity and the mental resilience required for elite sport.

The players spent time in her hometown of Cobh, taking part in team‑building activities such as coffee breaks, sauna sessions and cold‑water plunges, all aimed at maintaining focus amid external distractions. Captain Katie McCabe, fresh from a high‑profile transfer to Chelsea after a successful stint with Arsenal, has the added responsibility of steering the side through the final stretch.

She is currently one yellow card away from suspension, a risk shared by Marissa Sheva, and must manage her discipline carefully to avoid missing the decisive clash against France in Grenoble. Coach Carla Ward has made only minor adjustments to her line‑up, largely sticking to the 5‑3‑2 formation that has guided the team this far. Midfield options are being debated, with Lucy Quinn, Ruesha Littlejohn, Jess Ziu, Tyler Toland, Jamie Finn and Aoibheann Clancy all in contention.

Up front, Abbie Larkin is likely to start in place of the suspended Murphy, while Amber Barrett and Saoirse Noonan await their chance. The Dutch squad will be missing key players such as Vivianne Miedema, who is unavailable for personal reasons, as well as Arsenal goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar and Jill Roord. The stage is set for a thrilling conclusion to the qualifying campaign, with Ireland poised to make history if they can deliver the points needed against Europe's elite





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Women's World Cup Ireland Football Qualifying Campaign Katie Mccabe Carla Ward

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