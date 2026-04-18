Ireland on the Brink of World Cup Qualification as Ward Expresses Unwavering Confidence

Following a crucial victory against Poland, Republic of Ireland Women's National Team manager Carla Ward is confident that qualification for the 2027 World Cup is not a question of if, but when. The team's disciplined performance, marked by key contributions and near misses, highlights their continuous improvement and readiness to compete on the global stage.

Carla Ward , the astute manager of the Republic of Ireland Women's National Team , has articulated a strong conviction that her squad's qualification for the upcoming World Cup is an inevitability. This bold assertion comes in the immediate aftermath of a hard-fought victory over Poland, a result that has significantly smoothed the path for the Girls in Green towards the 2027 finals to be held in Brazil. The Aviva Stadium, buzzing with the energy of over 18,000 fervent supporters, witnessed Marissa Sheva etch her name in lights as the match-winner, skillfully converting a pivotal goal just three minutes shy of the half-time whistle. However, the triumph was not solely attributable to Sheva; the collective effort showcased a multitude of outstanding individual performances across the entire team, fueling Ward's unshakeable belief in Ireland's capacity to contend at the highest echelons of international football.

Ward elaborated on her vision, stating, The target is to keep improving, that’s what we want to do. We’ve been building over these past 15 months and we have to continue to build. Because when we make the World Cup we want to compete, and we want to make sure we can play against anyone, and play with a belief and an energy that will put us in a good position. We have to keep building and we will do. This commitment to sustained development underscores the team's ambition to not merely participate but to make a significant impact on the world stage. Sheva's decisive strike, her fifth for Ireland, not only secured a historic back-to-back victory in League A but also epitomized the team's disciplined and dynamic approach. The performance was further illuminated by moments of brilliance that narrowly missed finding the back of the net, including two instances where the woodwork denied Ireland potential spectacular goals. Emily Murphy’s blistering effort in the 15th minute, originating from a deflected Denise O’Sullivan cross, struck the crossbar with considerable force. Later in the second half, O’Sullivan herself produced a moment of breathtaking skill, leaving defender Martyna Wiankowska in her wake with a double nutmeg before unleashing a powerful, angled shot that cannoned off the frame of the goal.

Despite the overall positive outcome, a notable downside to the day's proceedings was the accumulation of yellow cards by both O’Sullivan and Murphy, resulting in their suspension for the forthcoming crucial fixture against the Netherlands on June 4. This absence will be particularly keenly felt in Cork, O’Sullivan’s hometown, adding a layer of personal disappointment for the influential Liverpool midfielder. O’Sullivan expressed her frustration, stating, Its frustrating that Im missing the game, of course, its in Cork. Its a massive game for the team so of course Im really gutted. Reflecting on her near-goal, she added, I wish it went in, but Im confident right now. You can see that in the box, Im really enjoying this team. It comes from the people around me giving me that confidence and that belief - Carla, the staff, the girls. Im really valued here. I think when youre really valued and believed in as a player, I think it comes through in your performances. Gutted it didnt go in, but it is what it is. The solid defensive display ensured that goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan faced minimal threats, with only routine saves required thanks to the resolute efforts of her teammates. Aoife Mannion delivered another commanding performance at right-wing-back, while O’Sullivan and Murphy were instrumental in midfield. The return of Kyra Carusa injected valuable experience and tactical acumen into Ireland’s attack. Carusa played a pivotal role in the winning goal, deftly receiving a pass and driving a low cross across the six-yard box, which Sheva expertly finished, despite the valiant efforts of defender Wiktoria Zieniewicz to impede her.

Ireland also navigated a nervy moment in the second half when Aoife Mannion was involved in a challenge inside the area that could have resulted in a penalty. Referee Aleksandra Cesen, however, did not award a spot-kick, a decision that Ward felt was merited, stating, Dont you think we deserve a little bit of luck? You look at the first game in Tallaght; Frances winning goal was two handballs, nobody spoke about it. The Netherlands winning goal was a handball, nobody spoke about it. We deserve a little bit of luck. So we should be talking tonight about the players and about six points. Penalty? No penalty? We deserved that. Ward concluded by showering praise on goalscorer Marissa Sheva, whose international trajectory is demonstrably upward. Ward noted, When I came in, I liked what I saw with Maz. I really did. Loads of energy. We had to do a lot of work with her, just holding spaces. Sounds daft but standing still at times, as the play continues, to try and find those little pockets of space. She called me the other day to say, I wish I knew that. I wish I knew that before last year, because its really helping my game. And I think it is as well. I think that when she manages just to go and hold those spaces, she finds pockets, she picks it up. She finds edges on the edge of the box and naturally that produces opportunities, which she is converting. So Im delighted for her. Shes a joy to work with. The team's unwavering spirit and continuous improvement suggest that Ward's confidence in their World Cup aspirations is well-founded





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