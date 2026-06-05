Ireland One Win From World Cup After Thrilling Victory Over Netherlands

The Republic of Ireland women's team is within one victory of qualifying for the 2027 World Cup in Brazil following a dramatic late 2-1 win over the Netherlands. Amber Barrett's winner capped a resilient comeback and set up a decisive final match against France. Manager Carla Ward emphasizes the job is only half done as the team prepares for a monumental clash against the sixth-ranked French.

The Republic of Ireland women's national football team stands on the precipice of history, needing just one more victory to secure a place at the 2027 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

This monumental task follows a dramatic and hard-fought 2-1 win over the Netherlands, a result that has sent shockwaves through the world of women's football and ignited the nation's hopes. The win, secured by a late Amber Barrett goal, was not just a three-point haul but a testament to the team's unwavering resilience and belief under manager Carla Ward.

Now, the focus shifts to a daunting final qualifying match against France, a top-tier European powerhouse, where a draw could suffice for the French to win their group but for Ireland, only a victory will do to achieve the unthinkable and book their second consecutive major tournament appearance. The match, set for an 8pm Irish time kick-off at the Stade des Alpes, represents perhaps the greatest challenge in the history of Irish football, pitting the plucky, determined underdogs against the sixth-ranked nation on earth.

The narrative of the victory against the Dutch was one of sheer grit and never-say-die spirit. After taking an early lead through an Abbie Larkin strike, Ireland were pegged back by a Netherlands equalizer. With the game seemingly hurtling towards a tense draw, Victoria Pelova put the Dutch ahead again with just nine minutes remaining.

However, in a moment that perfectly encapsulated their fighting qualities, Ireland responded almost immediately. From a subsequent attack, the ball found its way to Amber Barrett at the back post, who calmly slotted home to send the Cork crowd into delirium and complete a stunning comeback. The scenes at Pairc Ui Chaoimh drew immediate parallels to Barrett's iconic goal at Hampden Park in November 2022, which sealed Ireland's historic qualification for the 2023 World Cup.

"That was bloody mental," Barrett remarked post-match, praising the team's resilience. "I think how resilient we were that last 20 minutes, then equalising, us going straight back the other end and scoring... it only takes one chance, and thank God I was there at the back post. " Her goal was a fitting climax to a performance where every player gave their all, with goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan producing several crucial saves to keep Ireland in the contest.

Manager Carla Ward, who has overseen a remarkable transformation in the team's mindset and results since her appointment in January 2025, was swift to downplay the achievement and refocus her squad on the monumental task ahead.

"Back to work straight away. We'll refuel and go to France to do what nobody expected us to do. I am big on belief, you know," she stated, her message clear: the job is only half done. The final against France will present significant logistical challenges.

Key midfielder Denise O'Sullivan and forward Emily Murphy, both central figures, return from suspension, which is a major boost. However, the team will be without Leanne Kiernan following her late sending-off in the Dutch game. Ward's tactical flexibility was on display against the Netherlands, as the replacements for the suspended duo, Ruesha Littlejohn and Abbie Larkin, delivered outstanding performances.

Ward explained her plans: "We had two plans, one for the first half... we knew that we were going to take Ruesha off at half-time and finish with Jess Ziu for the second half.

" She heaped praise on her squad, highlighting the familial culture she has built: "This group has a resilience and character, but most importantly a togetherness. We have a culture built on a family unit. It might sound cliche, but I tell them all the time, we look after each other.

" The trip to France is the ultimate test of that togetherness, a chance to prove that their collective spirit can overcome the might of a women's football giant. In the parallel match, the Netherlands will face Poland in Almelo. The Dutch's path to qualification is simple: win. A victory would secure their spot at the World Cup regardless of the result in the Ireland-France game due to their superior head-to-head record against the French.

This means the Irish scenario is even more acute; they must beat France while hoping the Netherlands do not beat Poland, or at least relying on their own superior goal difference if the Dutch slip up. The mathematical intricacies add another layer of pressure, but the Irish camp is basking in a new-found confidence after toppling the Dutch. The team is now 90 minutes away from scripting another legendary chapter in Irish sporting history.

To do so, they must produce what manager Ward called for: a performance of absolute belief, defensive solidity, and clinical finishing against a French side that will be expected to dominate possession and territory. Despite the absence of Kiernan, the return of O'Sullivan's tenacity and Murphy's attacking threat provides a major uplift.

The narrative that has captured the nation is simple: a group of players, forged in a culture of mutual support and belief by a manager who instills an unshakeable fighting spirit, stands on the brink of achieving the dream once more. The final whistle in the Stade des Alpes will determine whether that dream becomes a reality for the Girls in Green





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