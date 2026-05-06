Ireland Prepares for Repatriation of Passengers from Hantavirus-Stricken MV Hondius

The Irish Department of Health and NHPO are coordinating the safe return and quarantine of two citizens aboard the MV Hondius following a deadly hantavirus outbreak.

The Irish Department of Health has announced that it is closely monitoring a developing public health crisis aboard the MV Hondius, a cruise ship that has become the site of a rare and deadly hantavirus outbreak.

As the vessel navigates the waters near the coast of Africa, officials are preparing for the eventual return of two Irish nationals currently on board. The situation is being described as evolving, with the National Health Protection Office (NHPO) working in tandem with various government agencies to ensure that all necessary safety protocols are in place before any passengers step foot back on Irish soil.

The ship, which had embarked on a journey leaving Argentina more than a month ago, has been plagued by a series of health emergencies that have left the international community on high alert. Tragedy has already struck the vessel, with three passengers confirmed dead from hantavirus. Among the victims were two Dutch citizens and one German national.

Hantavirus is a rare respiratory condition typically contracted through the inhalation of aerosolized fumes emitted from the droppings, saliva, or urine of infected rodents. The outbreak has caused significant distress among the remaining passengers and crew members, several of whom have reported feeling ill. Some of these cases are described as serious, leading to an urgent need for medical evacuations. In a recent development, three severely ill individuals were scheduled for evacuation to the Netherlands to receive specialized care.

With a passenger list comprising 149 people from over twenty different countries, the management of the outbreak has become a complex logistical and diplomatic challenge. The MV Hondius has faced significant difficulties in securing a port for docking. Cape Verde, located near the ship's current position, refused permission for the vessel to enter its waters due to the risk of contagion. This led to a tense standoff and subsequent negotiations with officials in the Canary Islands.

While some local authorities in the Canary Islands expressed hesitation and pushed back against the decision to allow the ship to dock, it has ultimately been agreed that the vessel can proceed there. Once the ship has docked, strict public health protocols will be implemented. This will include a comprehensive certification and assessment of the health of all passengers, accompanied by rigorous testing to identify any further asymptomatic carriers of the virus.

Regarding the two Irish citizens on board, the Department of Health has emphasized that decisions concerning their repatriation will be based strictly on their current medical status. The NHPO is currently preparing the appropriate follow-up care and monitoring systems. In accordance with the guidance provided by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), it is expected that the returning nationals will be required to undergo a period of quarantine.

The specific location of this quarantine will be determined on a case-by-case basis, ensuring that there is no risk to the broader public. If any of the repatriated individuals become symptomatic, they will be immediately transitioned into a specialized treatment phase to manage the effects of the virus. To coordinate this response, the National Incidence Management Team of the NHPO has been activated.

This team is tasked with overseeing the public health strategy to guarantee optimal patient care while simultaneously shielding the general population from potential exposure. The Department of Health is not working in isolation; it is maintaining constant communication with European Union colleagues, the Health Service Executive (HSE), and the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

This multi-agency approach is intended to ensure that every legal and medical avenue is covered, reflecting the gravity of the hantavirus threat and the complexities of international maritime health emergencies





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Hantavirus MV Hondius Repatriation Public Health Ireland

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