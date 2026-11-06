Ireland host Argentina at Aviva Stadium in Nations Championship opener

Ireland face Argentina in the Nations Championship at the Aviva Stadium on Friday at 8.10pm, with Andy Farrell seeking a strong start to the November window.

Ireland meet Argentina in the Nations Championship at the Aviva Stadium on Friday at 8.10pm, live on Virgin Media One and UTV. Andy Farrell says the November window is the start of Ireland building towards the next World Cup, and he wants a statement performance against Los Pumas.

Farrell said Ireland were world number one four years ago and are now third. He said the exact ranking does not matter but the group knows where it needs to get to, and that is the exciting part. Ireland are without Caelan Doris, Jack Conan and Garry Ringrose, but Sean Jansen fills the number eight role and the returns of Andrew Porter, Ryan Baird and Mack Hansen add power, athleticism and stardust.

Also read Felipe Contepomi Names 12 Changes to Argentina Squad for Ireland Clash

Argentina Historical Record in Dublin

Ireland have beaten Argentina in all 11 meetings in Dublin, but the visitors have won away to every other Tier 1 country. Argentina have won three of their last 10 fixtures and are 10-point underdogs at 11/4 to win. Two years ago they were 11-point underdogs and 4/1 in Dublin and Juan Cruz Mallia scored a try as they recovered from 22-9 down before Ireland held on to win by three points.

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Eighteen months ago Argentina beat the Lions 28-24 in Dublin as 15-point underdogs and 17/2 to win. Seven of their players from that game are set to feature on Friday, including captain Julian Montoya. Farrell said that game is in his mind because Argentina are a bloody good team, and he warned that errors against their athletes lead to counter-attack tries under the posts. Argentina coach Felipe Contepomi has made 12 changes from the draw with Australia in September.

Toulouse fullback Juan Cruz Mallia returns, and former Highlanders attack coach Kendrick Lynn drives inventive strike plays off first and second phase. Shaun Edwards has joined the coaching ticket to boost the defensive mindset, and Argentina transition to attack off turnovers from anywhere on the pitch. Farrell called the fixture top of the bus and said Argentina are always unbelievably hard to beat and can beat anyone in the world on any given day.

Sheehan Reflects on Debut Anniversary

He said he has a lot of time for Contepomi, expects a bounce from Edwards and returning players, and sees a top-drawer side coming on Friday night. Dan Sheehan, Ireland captain, said this is the fifth anniversary of his debut against Japan and that he watched clips of the 2021 game against Argentina last week.

Sheehan said he looked like a baby in that game but those were brilliant times and he returns to the mindset of being grateful to wear the jersey and represent his family and country. He said the team feels the love from the people and must put on a show to demonstrate what it means to represent them.

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He said they talk about what the little kid in the crowd thinks of them and what they aspire to be, and that is their role as players. Ireland and Argentina could meet again in the World Cup quarter-finals in Brisbane on October 31st. If Argentina win Pool C ahead of Fiji, Spain and Canada, and Ireland top Pool D ahead of Scotland, Uruguay and Portugal, and both win their Round of 16 matches against third-placed qualifiers, they will meet in the last eight.

Ireland Team News and World Cup Prospects

The result on Friday may not decide that, but a win could start Ireland moving from a good side into a very good one. For Ireland, Hugo Keenan starts at fullback with Robert Baloucoune, Robbie Henshaw, Stuart McCloskey and Mack Hansen in the backline. Sam Prendergast and Craig Casey form the half-back pairing. The front row is Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong, with Joe McCarthy, Tadhg Beirne, Ryan Baird, Nick Timoney and Sean Jansen in the pack.

Replacements are Ronan Kelleher, Tom O'Toole, Oli Jager, James Ryan, Josh van der Flier, Jamison Gibson-Park, Ciaran Frawley and Bundee Aki. Argentina name Juan Cruz Mallia at fullback with Bautista Delguy, Justo Piccardo, Santiago Chocobares and Mateo Carreras in the backline. Tomas Albornoz and Gonzalo Garcia start at half-back. Boris Wenger, Julian Montoya and Francisco Morena are the front row, with Guido Petti, Pedro Rubiolo, Juan Martin Gonzalez, Marcos Kremer and Pablo Matera in the pack.

Replacements are Lautaro Oviedo, Mayco Vivas, Joel Sclavi, Eduardo Elias, Juan Martin Scelzo, Simon Benitez Cruz, Geronimo Prisciantelli and Lucio Cinti. Luke Pearce of England is the referee. The forecast is an Ireland win.