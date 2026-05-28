Ireland-Qatar Friendly Disrupted by Protests Over Israel Match

An Ireland friendly against Qatar was interrupted by tennis balls and flags as demonstrators demanded the cancellation of upcoming matches against Israel, highlighting divisions within football and society.

The recent international friendly between Ireland and Qatar at the Aviva Stadium was overshadowed by protests related to the upcoming World Cup qualifier against Israel .

Though Nathan Collins scored the only goal, the match felt secondary to off-field events as tennis balls rained down on the pitch, many bearing a 'stop the game' message, and Palestinian flags were displayed. The interruptions led to a disjointed and inconsequential game, capped by a contentious red card for Jack Moylan. The protest echoed a similar demonstration in 2019 against FAI executive John Delaney.

Manager Heimir Hallgrímsson urged support for the team, while captain Nathan Collins said players trust authorities but will not oppose individual protests. Seamus Coleman stressed players represent the Irish people's views. The FAI, backed by government, insists the Israel fixture must proceed, with CEO David Courell stating a boycott would bring serious consequences.

The 'Stop The Game' campaign, led by Irish Sport For Palestine, cites breaches of UEFA and FIFA statutes regarding occupied lands and alleges apartheid and genocide, positions accepted by the Irish government. Former player James McClean criticized the FAI for lacking backbone, and PFAI chair Roberto Lopes argued the humanitarian catastrophe in Palestine must take precedence. A PFAI survey showed 63% of respondents oppose playing Israel.

The situation is contrasted with Russia's suspension after invading Ukraine, a move FIFA and UEFA made under pressure including a boycott led by Robert Lewandowski. Hallgrímsson previously noted the inconsistency in banning Russia but not Israel. While Irish players may not boycott, many are reluctant, and fan anger is growing, likely to intensify before the first Israel game in four months. Authorities hope to weather the storm, but the protests underscore sustained pressure





The42_ie / 🏆 5. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ireland Football Qatar Protest Israel Aviva Stadium FAI Tennis Balls Palestine Humanitarian Boycott UEFA FIFA Heimir Hallgrímsson Nathan Collins James Mcclean

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Qatar Arrives in Ireland for Thursday's FriendlyVisitors arrive for Thursday's friendly at the Aviva Stadium with a squad mostly developed at the Aspire Academy in Doha. Qatar adopted a more low-key approach to marketing Thursday's friendly.

Read more »

Ireland v Qatar live updates: Follow the action from international friendlyHeimir Hallgrímsson’s team face World Cup participants at the Aviva Stadium

Read more »

LIVE: Republic of Ireland v Qatar, International FriendlyHeimir Hallgrímsson’s side host Qatar at the Aviva Stadium this evening.

Read more »

LIVE match and score updates Ireland v Qatar international friendlyThe Republic of Ireland and Qatar go head to head here in the Aviva.

Read more »