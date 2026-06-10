Ireland Raises Merger Notification Thresholds to Reduce Business Regulatory Burden

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) has welcomed new legislation that increases the financial thresholds for mandatory merger notifications in Ireland, aiming to cut red tape for businesses while allowing the regulator to focus on deals that may affect competition.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission ( CCPC ) has welcomed the recent legal amendment that raises the financial thresholds for mandatory merger notification s in Ireland . This change, signed into law, is designed to reduce regulatory burden s and costs for businesses involved in deals that clearly will not impact competition, while allowing the CCPC to concentrate its resources on mergers that are more likely to affect market competition across the country.

Currently, a merger must be notified to the CCPC if the businesses involved have a combined turnover of at least €60 million, and if at least two of those businesses individually have a turnover of €10 million or more. Upon notification, the commission is required to investigate and can then approve the deal, reject it, or approve it with conditions based on its likely effect on competition.

Starting July 1, the aggregate turnover threshold will increase to €100 million, and the individual business threshold will rise to €15 million. Geoffrey Gray, a CCPC member, explained that the previous thresholds had been in place since 2019, when the commission received 47 notifications. By 2025, that number had doubled.

The CCPC's annual report for 2025 noted a 32 percent increase in notifications from 2023 to 2025, a growth attributed partly to inflation, which has pushed more deals across the existing thresholds and increased the regulatory burden on businesses. Gray stated that the revised thresholds will enable the CCPC to focus on high‑value mergers that may genuinely impact markets.

Mergers with a combined turnover between €60 million and €100 million, or with individual business turnovers between €10 million and €15 million, will be affected by the new law from July 1. Deals that either exceed the new €100 million aggregate and €15 million individual thresholds, or fall below the old €60 million aggregate and €10 million individual thresholds, will see no change in their notification obligations.

This adjustment aims to balance effective competition oversight with a lighter touch for low‑impact transactions, fostering a more efficient business environment in Ireland while preserving the CCPC's ability to scrutinise significant market consolidations





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CCPC Merger Notification Regulatory Burden Competition Law Ireland

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