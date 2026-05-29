Ireland Recalls Melatonin-Containing Gummy Supplements

The FSAI warns Irish consumers about several recalled gummy products found to contain melatonin, a hormone typically regulated as a prescription medication in Ireland. The recalled products include various Jelly Pills gummies, with all batch codes and best before dates affected. Retailers and wholesalers are urged to remove and recall these products respectively.

Irish consumers are advised to verify their supplement supplies following a recall of several gummy products found to contain melatonin, a hormone typically regulated as a prescription medication in Ireland.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has issued a warning regarding certain Jelly Pills food supplement gummies that contain melatonin, which should only be taken under medical supervision due to potential side effects, interactions with other medicines, and risks associated with inappropriate use. The affected products include Jelly Pills Health, Deep Sleep, fiber-based gummies; Ashwagandha, Vitamin B6, Melatonin Triptophan - 70 gummies, with all batch codes and best before dates impacted.

Retailers and online sellers are urged to remove these products from sale, while wholesalers and distributors should contact their affected customers and initiate a recall, providing a point-of-sale recall notice to their retail clients





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Melatonin Recall Jelly Pills Gummies FSAI Warning Ireland Supplement Recall Melatonin Side Effects

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