Ireland Reconsiders Nuclear Ban Amid Evolving Energy Demands and Advanced Reactor Technology

As Ireland's energy demands surge with data centres, EVs, and digitisation, the 25-year ban on nuclear generation faces a review. Advanced modular reactors offer a scalable, safe baseload complement to renewables, aligning with EU strategy and global trends while addressing the contradiction of importing nuclear power.

Nuclear power is back on Ireland's agenda after a 25-year ban, with officials and industry leaders questioning the country's continued reliance on imported electricity while shunning domestic generation.

The Taoiseach has signalled openness to reviewing the prohibition, and public opinion appears to be shifting as the energy landscape transforms. Ireland's original ban on nuclear generation, enacted in 1999, reflected a smaller, simpler energy system with modest demand and strong public opposition following protests at Carnsore Point. That decision has remained in place for a quarter of a century while the nation evolved into a high-tech, digital economy.

Data centres alone now consume over a fifth of the island's electricity, and additional loads from heat pumps, electric vehicles, and widespread digitisation continue to grow annually. While Ireland has earned a reputation as a renewables leader with world-class integration of wind and solar on its small island grid, these sources are intermittent and require reliable baseload support. Today natural gas fills that role, accounting for approximately 40 percent of electricity output.

Recent geopolitical events exposing dependence on imported gas have sharpened focus on system resilience alongside carbon reduction targets. Objections often cite a lack of nuclear expertise in Ireland, but this is increasingly inaccurate. Companies with decades of nuclear experience already maintain operations and personnel on the island. What is missing is not capability but permission.

A recent poll shows 43 percent support for lifting the ban, indicating a shift from the entrenched anti-nuclear reflex. Advanced nuclear technologies have progressed dramatically since the Carnsore era. Small modular reactors (SMRs) and advanced modular reactors (AMRs) range from 80 megawatts upward, offering standardized, compact designs with shorter build times suited to Ireland's grid scale. These reactors incorporate passive safety features, with some designs using fuels that cannot melt down.

Beyond electricity, high-temperature variants can supply industrial heat, produce hydrogen, and support sustainable fuel production-providing versatile decarbonised power for decades. International momentum supports this shift. The European Union published a strategy in March to deploy modular reactors by the early 2030s, targeting up to 53 gigawatts by 2050. International Energy Agency Executive Director Fatih Birol has urged Ireland not to exclude nuclear.

Both the United Kingdom and United States are advancing commercial AMR projects. Ireland faces a growing contradiction: it bans nuclear generation domestically while importing nuclear-generated electricity from the United Kingdom. As demand rises, these imports will increase. If nuclear power is deemed safe enough for consumption, the refusal to examine domestic generation warrants scrutiny.

The current prohibition discourages even preliminary steps like feasibility studies, regulatory development, and honest public engagement. Building expertise requires engagement, not maintaining a ban. The decision extends beyond current electoral cycles, impacting Ireland's competitiveness as a global trading economy and the quality of life for future generations. Energy choices made now will shape the state for decades.

Continuing the nuclear ban anchors policy to a system that no longer exists. The generation entering the workforce today deserves a serious debate on all options for reliable, low-carbon power. Key industries-pharmaceuticals, technology, and advanced manufacturing-stand to benefit from the reliable, high-temperature process heat that advanced reactors can provide. For an economy built on these sectors, such versatility matters.

A credible baseload plan, whether or not it includes nuclear, increases investor confidence and strengthens the case for renewable expansion by ensuring system stability as variable output grows. The question is not whether Ireland needs reliable, low-carbon power-it does. The question is whether the country is willing to consider all available options. Traditional nuclear plants were indeed too large for Ireland's grid, but modern modular technologies address that mismatch.

The energy system that justified the 1999 ban no longer exists. As the 30th Energy Ireland Conference convenes, the time has come to evaluate whether Ireland will remain a bystander in the evolving global energy transition





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Ireland Nuclear Ban Energy Policy Renewables Baseload Modular Reactors Data Centre Electricity

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