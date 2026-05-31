Ireland Records Hottest May Day as Summer Forecast Predicts Warm, Dry Season Ahead

Ireland experienced its hottest May day on record with temperatures hitting 30.6°C, but wet conditions dominate the June Bank Holiday. Met Éireann's seasonal forecast, using Copernicus satellite data, predicts a summer with above-average temperatures, especially in August, and below-average rainfall, particularly in June and August.

This week, Ireland is experiencing a period of wet and unsettled weather, but forecasts indicate a shift toward abundant summer sunshine in the coming months.

Tuesday marked a historic milestone, recording the hottest May day ever across the island of Ireland. At Shannon Airport in County Clare, temperatures surged to 30.6°C, surpassing the previous day's record of 28.6°C at the same location.

However, these glorious, dry, and sunny conditions did not persist into the June Bank Holiday weekend, as torrential downpours swept across the country over the past two days. The unsettled pattern is expected to continue into next week, with each day likely to bring rain or showers, some heavy, accompanied by rather brisk southwest winds at times.

Met Éireann, the national meteorological service, has released a long-term seasonal forecast outlining expected conditions for the summer months of June, July, and August. Based on data from the Copernicus Climate Change Service, which is part of the European Union's Copernicus Earth observation programme, the forecaster predicts that temperatures over this three-month period are likely to range between 0.2 and 1.0 degrees Celsius above the long-term average.

The likelihood of higher-than-normal temperatures is strongest in August, suggesting that the peak of summer warmth will arrive later in the season. In terms of precipitation, the outlook indicates a drier than average summer overall, with rainfall expected to be below normal, particularly during June and August. While the start of June will be characterised by wet and windy conditions, the long-term forecast offers reassurance that more settled, sunnier weather is on the horizon.

The seasonal projections, grounded in satellite imagery and advanced climate modelling, provide a broader perspective beyond the immediate, changeable weather patterns. This suggests that after the initial unsettled spell, the summer of 2023 is poised to deliver a respectable share of warmth and sunshine, with the driest and warmest conditions likely to be concentrated in August.

Residents and visitors alike can therefore look forward to a gradual improvement as the season progresses, moving from the current rainy start toward a more典型爱尔兰夏季后期温暖干燥的天气模式





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Ireland Weather Met Éireann Forecast Hottest May Day Record Summer Forecast 2023 Copernicus Climate Change Service Above Average Temperatures Below Average Rainfall June Bank Holiday Weather August Heat

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