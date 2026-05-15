Ireland Reports Alarming Spike in Domestic Abuse Incidents Amid Go Purple Day Campaign

Latest statistics from An Garda Síochána reveal a 10 per cent increase in domestic abuse reports, prompting a nationwide campaign to support victims and raise awareness of legal protections.

Ireland is currently facing a troubling surge in domestic violence reports, with the latest statistics indicating a sharp increase in incidents across the country. According to data released by An Garda Síochána, there has been a startling ten per cent rise in domestic abuse cases reported during the first four months of the current year when compared to the same timeframe in the previous year.

Between January and the end of April, more than 17,900 separate incidents were reported to the authorities. This upward trend is part of a broader, concerning pattern, as the total number of domestic abuse records for the full year of 2025 reached over 52,600, marking a six per cent increase over the figures from 2024.

When broken down, this staggering amount equates to more than one thousand reports being filed every single week, highlighting a persistent and growing crisis within Irish households. Law enforcement efforts have intensified in response to this rise. Arrests specifically linked to domestic abuse have also climbed, with over 920 arrests made in the first four months of 2026, representing a ten per cent increase.

Furthermore, the number of charges or summons issued during this period rose by fourteen per cent year-on-year, totaling more than 4,900. Throughout 2025, a total of 13,350 charges or summons were processed, a slight increase of two per cent from the prior year. These numbers underscore the scale of the challenge facing the national police force and the urgent need for comprehensive support systems for those trapped in abusive environments.

The release of these figures coincided with the launch of the Go Purple Day campaign, a vital initiative designed to bring visibility to a crime that often thrives in silence. The campaign was established six years ago by Garda Stacey Looby, who was serving in Navan during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

During that time, the restrictions on movement created a perilous situation for many individuals fleeing abuse, and Garda Looby worked tirelessly to ensure that victims knew that safety exemptions existed and that help was available. Today, the campaign continues to serve as a beacon of hope and a reminder that no one has to suffer in isolation.

To mark the occasion, several iconic landmarks across Ireland have been illuminated in purple, including the National Museum of Ireland, the National Library, the Rock of Cashel, and Kilkenny Castle, as well as various government buildings and Garda stations nationwide. Assistant Commissioner Angela Willis, representing Organised and Serious Crime, emphasized the devastating impact that domestic abuse has on victims, their children, and the wider community.

She noted that while much of this violence occurs behind closed doors, certain forms of abuse, such as coercive control, can occur in plain sight without the outside world recognizing the psychological warfare being waged. Commissioner Willis explained that victims of such abuse are frequently isolated from their friends and family, stripped of their support networks, and left feeling entirely vulnerable and unable to speak for themselves.

This isolation makes the work of awareness campaigns like Go Purple Day even more critical, as they signal to the victim that there is a pathway to safety and a supportive infrastructure waiting to help them reclaim their lives. The latest data also sheds light on the evolution of legal frameworks to combat abuse. Under the Criminal Justice (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 2023, new offences such as stalking and non-fatal strangulation have been introduced.

In the first four months of 2026, there were 35 charges or summons recorded under these new categories, which is more than double the number seen in the same period of 2025. Law enforcement experts warn that non-fatal strangulation is a critical red flag, often serving as a precursor to escalating violence and a significant risk factor for domestic homicide.

While cases of coercive control saw a slight two per cent dip, the rise in other violent markers suggests a complex landscape of domestic crime. It is also important to recognize that domestic abuse affects a diverse range of people. Analysis by the Gardaí shows that approximately one in five domestic abuse incidents involve a male victim, and roughly one in eight involve a child.

This demonstrates that abuse is not limited by gender or age and that tailored support is necessary for all survivors. The public is encouraged to show their solidarity by wearing purple and utilizing the hashtag Go Purple Day on social media to spread awareness.

Most importantly, An Garda Síochána urges anyone currently experiencing abuse to reach out to the police or dedicated support services, reiterating that professional help is available and that every victim will be met with support and protection upon coming forward





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