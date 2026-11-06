Ireland Beat Argentina 42-12 with Six Tries in Dublin

Ireland defeated Argentina 42-12 at Aviva Stadium, scoring six tries in a dominant display that boosted confidence ahead of the 2027 World Cup. The win featured a hat-trick from Hugo Keenan and a strong set-piece performance.

Ireland opened their November international campaign with a commanding 42-12 victory over Argentina at Aviva Stadium on Thursday. The win, under head coach Andy Farrell, provided a significant confidence boost as the team prepares for the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia.

Farrell had acknowledged that the squad's confidence was not yet at the level required to be outright favourites for a major tournament. This performance served as a critical reset, addressing compounding errors in handling, discipline, and set-piece execution that had plagued the team over the last twelve months. The coaching staff emphasised improving physical fitness and maintaining intensity for the full eighty minutes, especially after recent losses to South Africa, France, and New Zealand.

Also read Ireland face critical Argentina clash ahead of World Cup qualifiers

Ireland Backline Tactical Display Highlights

The match began with Ireland trailing 5-0, but they responded with a tactical display highlighting the creative potential of the backline. The first try arrived in the fourteenth minute, initiated by a swift link-up between Sam Prendergast and Robbie Henshaw. A series of deft offloads involving Robert Balacoune and Mack Hansen allowed Hugo Keenan to score. This showcased the speed and accuracy Farrell demands, with Hansen and Balacoune effective as roving wide players supporting Prendergast and Stuart McCloskey.

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Argentina's second try came shortly after, capitalising on Irish errors, but Ireland replied with lethal efficiency from a lineout in the twenty-second minute. Dan Sheehan executed a disguised pass to Nick Timoney, who scored before collecting a recycle from Craig Casey. Sheehan started and finished the move with a clever variation, throwing an inside pass to Timoney, who straightened and stepped past the last defender. This try underscored the importance of set-piece mastery, an area Ireland has sought to stabilise.

The second goal came in the thirtieth minute, stemming from Ireland's disruption of the Argentine lineout. Keenan finished another swift move involving Prendergast, Hansen, and McCloskey, extending the lead to 21-5. Prendergast's kicking game was pivotal, delivering measured kicks into the 22 to maintain pressure. Ireland's discipline was excellent for the most part, apart from a spell in the second half when they conceded three penalties in quick succession.

Argentina Yellow Cards And Set Piece Dominance

Sam Illo received a yellow card for a marginal offence judged as coming in from the side. To concede only six penalties reflected Ireland's dominance in possession, territory, and set piece. Argentina conceded 14 penalties, two of which led to yellow cards, giving Ireland access to the Pumas 22. Ireland's set-piece work was simple and effective, with Sheehan's try a high point.

They contested most Argentine throws, nicking three in the opening half and five overall, destabilising that platform. The scrum was tidy and passed referee Luke Pearce's scrutiny, who decided Ireland were more sinned against than sinning. Ireland's defence was sloppy at times, falling off too many tackles in the second half. It wasn't a unit issue per se, but a failure to make the first effort stick and bring the man to ground.

Craig Casey was caught out on a crosskick for Argentina's first try, but it wasn't his fault as he was left as the last defender. When Argentina used short passing, they broke the first Irish line and shrugged off tackles. Ireland's scramble defence limited the damage, with several close escapes and crucial turnovers in the Irish 22. Argentina beat 26 defenders but scored just 12 points, while Ireland beat 28 and amassed 42, highlighting the gulf in maximising opportunities.

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Ireland showed diversity in attack, initially going to width and then to the air. They won scraps and tap backs through Rob Baloucoune and man-of-the-match Hugo Keenan. Baloucoune had a fine game, causing consternation in the Pumas defence every time he touched the ball. He played a pivotal role in Ireland's first try, working off his wing, a gambit employed several times.

Mack Hansen received ball and men on several occasions but sometimes should have straightened earlier. Six tries is a decent return, especially in their diverse creation. Casey and Prendergast did a decent job managing the game, with Casey sharp and accurate in kicking. Prendergast enjoyed sublime moments, not least in the try he scored, though a few kicks might be regretted.

Emerging Talents And Depth Building For Australia

Emerging talents like Nick Timoney, Sam Illo, and Sean Jansen were closely monitored, with the victory suggesting fringe players are gaining necessary minutes. The connection between pack and backline appeared stronger, with Tadhg Beirne and Ryan Baird disruptive at the lineout and Joe McCarthy carrying hard. These contributions are vital for building depth and belief before departing for Australia. Ireland's task is to maintain this level of discipline and fitness to be serious contenders in Australia.

The squad benefits from being on the kinder side of the draw, but success depends on avoiding compounding errors. By cleaning up handling mistakes and improving set-piece stability, Farrell's team can transition from potential to genuine threat on the global stage.