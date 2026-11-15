Ireland Rugby Nations Championship Hopes Slender Against Springboks

Ireland face a near-impossible task to top the Nations Championship standings. Steve Borthwick's England and Les Bleus hold key advantages as the finals weekend approaches in Twickenham.

With only one round remaining in the inaugural Nations Championship, the race for the grand final on Sunday, November 29th in Twickenham remains fiercely contested among five teams: Ireland, France, England, South Africa, and New Zealand. The competition structure dictates that the top-ranked team from the northern hemisphere group will face their counterpart from the southern hemisphere group to determine the inaugural title winner. All twelve participating nations will compete in finals weekend matches in London, with each nation playing against the team that finished in the corresponding position within the opposite hemisphere group.

Current Standings and Scoring Dynamics

France currently leads the northern hemisphere group standings with 21 points, while England sits in second place with 20 points. Ireland occupies third place, also holding 20 points but trailing England due to a lower scoring difference. The scheduling for the final round places England in action first on Saturday, welcoming New Zealand to Twickenham with a 2.10pm kick-off. Ireland follows, facing the Springboks at the Aviva Stadium at 4.40pm, before France takes on Argentina at the Stade de France at 8.10pm Irish time. France holds a one-point advantage, placing them in the driving seat for the top spot.

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France Advantages and Scenarios

France manager Fabien Galthié's side is in a strong position to secure their place in the grand final, particularly because they play last in the day. If Les Bleus defeat the Pumas with a bonus point, they will claim the top spot regardless of the outcomes in London or Dublin. This late fixture gives France the distinct benefit of knowing exactly what result they require to finish first, based on the outcomes of the other matches. Their current scoring difference stands at plus 80, creating a significant barrier for any competitor looking to overtake them in the standings.

England Dominance Over Ireland

England holds a considerable advantage over Ireland in the scoring difference metrics, recorded at plus 134 compared to Ireland's plus 57. This 77-point gap means that Ireland must not only match England's league points but also hope for a substantial shift in the net points differential. For instance, if England lose their match without securing a losing bonus point for zero points, Ireland would need to at least lose with a bonus point for one point to move above them. If England draw without a try-scoring bonus point for two points, Ireland would need to draw with a try-scoring bonus point for three points to make the ascent.

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Path to Grand Final for Ireland

For Ireland to reach the grand final, they must hope that both France and England slip up in their respective fixtures. Even if England win with a bonus point, earning the maximum five points, it would effectively end Ireland's chances of topping the group, as requiring a 77-plus point win against the Springboks is highly improbable. If Ireland lose against the Springboks, a first-place finish becomes all but impossible, even if France fails to win in Paris. Losing with a bonus point could potentially pull Ireland level if Les Bleus lose to Argentina by more than seven points, but the scoring difference hurdle remains immense.

Finals Weekend Schedule and Outlook

The complete finals weekend schedule sees all matches played at Twickenham, beginning with the 11th/12th place playoff on Friday, November 27th at 4.40pm. The fifth-place playoff follows at 8.10pm, while the 9th/10th and 3rd/4th place playoffs occur on Saturday, November 28th. The seventh/eighth place playoff takes place on Sunday morning, November 29th at 1.10pm, leading into the grand final at 4.40pm. Given France's flying form and the world champions' reaction to recent results, Ireland's chances of reaching the final appear slim as they must secure one more league point than England and two more than France.