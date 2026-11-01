Ireland Rugby Optimistic About Sam Prendergast Availability vs Argentina

Ireland rugby team remains optimistic about Sam Prendergast's fitness for the Nations Championship clash against Argentina in Dublin, with other players fully healthy.

Ireland rugby officials remain optimistic regarding the availability of out-half Sam Prendergast for the upcoming Nations Championship match against Argentina. The fixture is scheduled for Friday night at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. The 23-year-old playmaker sustained a wrist injury during Leinster training last week. He has been working closely with the national team medical staff since joining the camp last Sunday.

Prendergast Training Update And Medical Status

Prendergast has resumed training with Andy Farrell squad in recent days. An Irish Rugby Football Union update stated that the coaching staff are optimistic about his potential inclusion. However, it remains unclear if he will recover in time to face the Pumas. Assistant coach Paul O'Connell provided insights into the player's recovery process on Sunday morning.

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He noted that Prendergast has been tracking well and participating in non-contact drills. The player is now moving close to full-contact sessions. O'Connell expressed confidence in Prendergast's comfort levels during these activities. He admitted uncertainty about final selection but indicated the player looks capable of playing.

Contingency Options And Team Health

If Prendergast proves unfit, Connacht scrum-half Ciarán Frawley is lined up to start at out-half. Ulster's uncapped Jamie Benson also provides another option at number ten. Ireland are otherwise enjoying a clean bill of health ahead of this crucial game. Leinster back Jimmy O'Brien has recovered from a head injury and returned to full training.

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This means the coaching staff has a strong selection pool available for selection. O'Connell highlighted that very few players have been sidelined recently. He praised the intensity and physical nature of the training sessions. This approach has helped keep the injury count exceptionally low during the camp.

Ticket Sales And Match Expectations

Over 48,400 tickets have been sold for the visit of Argentina to the Aviva Stadium. This figure is slightly short of the 51,700 capacity of the ground. The remaining tickets are available from one hundred thirty-six euros and sixty cents each. The union hopes to sell the remaining stock as anticipation for the game continues to build.

Ireland are expecting a formidable challenge from Felipe Contepomi managed Argentina side. The Pumas have endured a poor 2026 campaign so far. They will be determined to set things right in Dublin during this Nations Championship clash. Ireland last faced Argentina in Dublin in 2024. The team must prepare for a tough physical encounter.

Focus On Physical Conditioning And Fitness

The Irish squad has put major focus on physical conditioning coming into this 2026/27 campaign. Head coach Andy Farrell felt there was room for improvement at the end of last season. Assistant coach Johnny Sexton also mentioned the importance of fitness last week. O'Connell reiterated that peak condition is vital for quick thinking and movement.

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He emphasized the need for relentless speed and concentration under pressure. Training has been designed to embed these standards effectively. The team faces less preparation time than usual for this Friday game. Players return with only 12 days to prepare before kickoff. It is crucial that they are already fit rather than trying to get fit in camp.

Argentina plays an all-court game suitable for their physical competition. They have faced tough opponents like South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. Their set-piece and kicking game are particularly strong. Ireland must be ready for a high-intensity battle on the pitch. The coaching staff believes consistent training quality is the key to success.