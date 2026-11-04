Ireland Rugby Squad Announcement vs Argentina Preview

Ireland prepares to face Argentina in the Nations Championship at Aviva Stadium. Andy Farrell names the team while predictions highlight potential returns for key injured players.

Andy Farrell will announce the official Ireland squad to compete against Argentina in the inaugural Nations Championship during the European leg of the tournament fixtures. The highly anticipated team reveal is scheduled for approximately 2 pm on the afternoon preceding the main event.

Nations Championship Kickoff Details

The decisive rugby union match is set to take place at the Aviva Stadium on Friday night, with the opening whistle scheduled for 8.10 pm. This contest marks a significant milestone as the first game in the new Nations Championship series for the Irish national team on home soil.

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Argentina has already confirmed its starting lineup ahead of the clash, making twelve changes to the side that previously drew with Australia. The Pumas have opted for a reshuffled roster that aims to capitalize on Ireland potentially missing several key veterans.

Argentina Confirmed Starting Lineup

The Argentine forward pack features Gonzalo Garcia, Boris Wenger, Julian Montoya in the captain's armband, and Francisco Morena. Guiding the scrum are Guido Petti and Pedro Rubiolo, while the backline includes Juan Cruz Mallia, Bautista Delguy, Justo Piccardo, Santiago Chocobares, Mateo Carreras, Tomas Albornoz, and Gonzalo Garcia in the halves.

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Leadership and experience are provided by Juan Martin Gonzalez, Marcos Kremer, and Pablo Matera, who complete the starting fifteen. The replacements bench is equally robust, featuring Leonel Oviedo, Mayco Vivas, Joel Sclavi, Efrain Elias, Juan Martin Scelzo, Simon Benitez Cruz, Geronimo Prisciantelli, and Lucio Cinti.

Injury Comebacks and Squad Predictions

Senior rugby correspondent Gerry Thornley predicts that Andrew Porter, Ryan Baird, and Mack Hansen could be restored to the starting lineup for Friday night. All three players missed both the Six Nations Championship and the three-match southern series of the Nations Championship due to significant physical ailments.

Porter suffered recurring calf problems, Baird endured two leg fractures, and Hansen required surgery for repeated foot issues. However, each athlete has successfully returned to full fitness and form during the current season, leading to speculation about their immediate availability for the national side.

Historical Context and Tactical Impact

The trio last played Test rugby in the concluding match of last year's Autumn Nations series, specifically the 24-13 defeat to South Africa. That particular encounter was marred by disciplinary issues, with Ireland incurring one 20-minute red card and four yellow cards during the game.

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Porter's absence is noted for his distinct power and high energy, elements that have been sorely missed by the Irish pack. Baird offers a unique point of difference with exceptional athleticism, which would significantly strengthen any lineout and restart game for Ireland.

Strategic Importance of the Fixture

The inclusion of these seasoned campaigners could provide a decisive edge in the physical battle against the heavily modified Argentine side. Farrell faces the strategic challenge of balancing immediate match readiness with the long-term fitness preservation of his core players.

The outcome of this opening Nations Championship fixture will set the tone for Ireland's campaign in the European leg. Fans and analysts alike are waiting to see if the predicted returns materialize in the final team selection announced later today.