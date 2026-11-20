Ireland tighthead prop Sam Illo has been ruled out of Saturday's Nations Championship clash against South Africa at the Aviva Stadium due to a head injury, with Thomas Clarkson taking his place on the bench and Finlay Bealham called up as cover.

Ireland have been forced into a late change for Saturday's Nations Championship match against South Africa at the Aviva Stadium (4.40pm) as tighthead prop Sam Illo has been ruled out due to a head injury.

Sam Illo Ruled Out Of South Africa Clash

Illo has not been able to complete his return to play protocols after suffering a head knock in Ireland's 43-15 win over Fiji last Saturday. He was forced off after just 23 minutes in that game. Thomas Clarkson will take Illo's place among the Irish replacements, while Finlay Bealham has been called up as cover. Clarkson, a 25-year-old Leinster prop, was not part of the initial squad but steps into the number 18 shirt.

Also read Dan Sheehan to Captain Ireland at Number Eight Against South Africa

This completes a decidedly unfortunate month for Illo after making his Test debut against Japan in the summer. Against Argentina in the Nations Championship, Illo was harshly yellow carded by Luke Pearce at a defensive lineout within six minutes of coming on, although he did return for the final 10 minutes. The expectation must be that Illo will be available for Ireland's playoff match next weekend in Twickenham.

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His absence for the Springboks clash is a precautionary measure based on strict concussion protocols. Meanwhile, Connacht's experienced tighthead prop Finlay Bealham has officially joined head coach Andy Farrell's wider squad. Bealham participated in the captain's run held this morning in Dublin, signaling his integration into team preparations. Bealham's presence adds valuable experience to the front row options as Ireland prepare for the physical demands of facing South Africa.

Ireland Starting Lineup Against Springboks Named

The decision to rule Illo out was made by the medical team based on head injury assessments designed to protect players from long-term neurological damage. Ireland's starting lineup features Hugo Keenan at fullback, with Rob Baloucoune and Robbie Henshaw in the backs. Stuart McCloskey, Mack Hansen, Sam Prendergast, and Jamison Gibson-Park fill out the backline. Dan Sheehan captains the side from the number eight jersey.

In the front row, Andrew Porter, Rónan Kelleher, and Tadhg Furlong start, supported by Joe McCarthy and Tadhg Beirne in the second row. The back row is anchored by Ryan Baird, Josh van der Flier, and Dan Sheehan. The updated bench configuration sees Tom Stewart at number 16, Tom O'Toole at 17, and Thomas Clarkson at 18. James Ryan, Nick Timoney, Craig Casey, Ciarán Frawley, and Bundee Aki are the other replacements.

This lineup provides a balanced mix of power and speed to influence the game in the latter stages. The team must now adapt their game plans knowing that Clarkson is the designated tighthead replacement. As the Nations Championship progresses, the availability of key players like Sam Illo and Finlay Bealham will continue to be monitored closely. The medical team's decision regarding Illo underscores the strict standards applied to head injuries in modern rugby.

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Thomas Clarkson's introduction to the squad represents a necessary adjustment that allows Ireland to proceed with a complete and fit set of options. The team will now focus on executing their strategy against South Africa with the revised personnel structure in place.