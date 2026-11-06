Ireland Rugby Team News vs Argentina: Casey, Timoney Start

Ireland makes key rugby team changes against Argentina at Aviva Stadium. Craig Casey and Nick Timoney start while Gibson-Park and Van der Flier rotate out.

The Ireland national rugby team prepares for a crucial Nations Championship fixture against Argentina at the Aviva Stadium on November with a kick-off scheduled for 8:10 p.m. Head coach Andy Farrell has announced significant personnel changes to the starting lineup as the squad begins a intensive four-week block of Test matches. This upcoming series serves as the final preparatory phase before next year's Rugby World Cup, marking the twelfth and final match of the campaign leading up to the global tournament.

Team Selection Changes and Rotations

Andy Farrell has opted to rotate two key players out of the starting XV, removing Jamison Gibson-Park and Josh van der Flier from the initial lineup. Their replacements include Craig Casey and Nick Timoney, who will both start against the South American side. This selection provides additional positive news for Nick Timoney, who recently secured a contract extension with Ulster that will keep him with the province until 2030, ensuring his long-term stability within the provincial setup.

Also read Ireland Rugby Team Returns to Action Against Argentina in Nations Championship

Several other notable players are returning to the squad after previous absences. Mack Hansen, Ryan Baird, and Andrew Porter are all back in contention after missing both the Six Nations and the July Test window due to injuries. The inclusion of these veterans adds significant depth and experience to a squad that needs to be at full strength as it approaches the world stage.

Injury Updates and Citing Committee Ruling

The team selection process also involved navigating recent injury concerns and disciplinary matters. Robbie Henshaw has been brought into the midfield at number thirteen, slotting in for Garry Ringrose who is currently sidelined with a hamstring issue. Meanwhile, Sean Jansen starts at number eight, with Caelan Doris and Jack Conan both out of the match due to injury, reshaping the back-row dynamics for the evening.

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Tensions regarding player safety were addressed when Tadhg Furlong was cleared by a citing committee. The committee determined that the tighthead prop did not make improper contact with the genitals of Argentina's Gavin Coombes. This ruling allows Furlong to play without suspension, securing the services of one of the team's most consistent performers for the critical clash against Argentina.

Ireland Starting Lineup Composition

Head coach Andy Farrell has named a strong starting XV that balances experience with emerging talent. Dan Sheehan has been appointed captain and will stand in the hooker position alongside Tadhg Furlong and Joe McCarthy in the second row. The front row features Andrew Porter and Dan Sheehan, while the back row is anchored by Tadhg Beirne, Ryan Baird, and Nick Timoney.

The backline sees Hugo Keenan at fullback, flanked by Rob Baloucoune and Mack Hansen. The midfield pairing of Robbie Henshaw and Stuart McCloskey aims to provide a solid defensive structure, while the playmaking duties are split between Sam Prendergast and Craig Casey at scrum-half. The starting fifteen is supported by a robust bench featuring Rónan Kelleher, Tom O'Toole, Sam Illo, James Ryan, Josh van der Flier, Jamison Gibson-Park, Ciarán Frawley, and Bundee Aki, ready to influence the game from the sidelines.

Argentina Squad and Coaching Context

Argentina arrives with a squad that is nearly at full strength, despite recent rotational necessities imposed by head coach Felipe Contepomi. Contepomi, a former Leinster man, was forced to make changes during the summer window, but the current team boasts significant firepower across the pitch. Julian Montoya, a familiar figure to Irish fans, captains the team from the hooker position, leading a back row that includes the powerful Marcos Kremer and Pablo Matera.

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The Argentine backline features a potent array of attackers including Tomás Albornoz, Mateo Carreras, Santiago Chocobares, and Juan Cruz Mallia. This group provides substantial threat in the open play, challenging Ireland's defensive line-up. The contrast between Ireland's rotated but experienced squad and Argentina's energetic, attack-minded side promises a highly competitive fixture as both nations look to build momentum for the upcoming World Cup.