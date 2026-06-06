Ireland's 1-1 Draw Against Canada Marks Significant Turnaround

Ireland's 1-1 draw against Canada in Montreal marked a significant turnaround from a disappointing first half, where the visitors were outplayed in almost every aspect. Manager Róbert Hallgrímsson attributed the change in fortunes to a spirited team talk at halftime, which inspired his team to be 'decisive, on the front foot' in the second half.

Ireland 's 1-1 draw against Canada in Montreal marked a significant turnaround from a disappointing first half, where the visitors were outplayed in almost every aspect.

Manager Róbert Hallgrímsson attributed the change in fortunes to a spirited team talk at halftime, which inspired his team to be 'decisive, on the front foot' in the second half. The Republic of Ireland's victory was largely due to their ability to capitalize on Canadian mistakes, with Jake O'Brien's own goal giving them an early lead.

Despite being outplayed in the first half, Canada's World Cup send-off party was nearly spoiled when Mason Melia had a chance to score in the 82nd minute, but Max Crepeau heroically denied him. The draw marked a significant improvement for Ireland, who will be '100% behind' Séamus Coleman in their upcoming matches against Israel





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