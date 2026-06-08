Ireland's Ambitious Target to Reach 845,000 Electric Vehicles by 2030

Ireland has set itself the target of having 845,000 electric vehicles on the roads within four years, but the country lags significantly behind other European countries in electric vehicle uptake.

Ireland has set itself the target of having 845,000 electric vehicles on the roads within four years, but the country lags significantly behind other European countries in electric vehicle uptake.

Less than 20 years ago, Irish motorists were being pushed towards diesel cars as the more environmentally friendly option, with their CO2 emissions tending to be lower than those from petrol engines. However, by 2014, diesel had passed out petrol, and by 2017, the dynamic had almost completely flipped, with more than 1.6 million diesel-powered vehicles on Irish roads, compared to just over one million petrol.

The legacy of that decision is still with us today, with hundreds of thousands of older diesels still on our roads. To address this issue, the Irish government has introduced a "first come, first served" pilot scrappage scheme, targeting vehicles that were registered before 2013. Owners of petrol and diesel cars aged 13 years and above will be able to secure grants of €5,000 for scrappage and a further €3,500 towards a new EV.

The scheme aims to encourage people to switch to electric vehicles, with over 90 models available on the Irish market, compared to less than 20 five years ago. The government hopes that this scheme will increase the number of fully electric cars and remove some of the higher-emitting cars, which will help Ireland meet its emissions targets.

However, the country still lags behind other European countries in electric vehicle uptake, and it is on course to fall badly short of its emissions targets in 2030. The Minister has acknowledged this factor and hopes that more EV uptake will help Ireland avoid billions of euro in EU fines.

In the latest figures, sales of hybrids, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and full EVs accounted for two-thirds of new car sales, with worries about the cost and availability of charging batteries easing due to positive "word of mouth" about EV ownership. However, despite the recent upwards trajectory, there are still only about 235,000 full EVs in use here, and hitting the 2030 target of 845,000 still seems ambitious.

Price has certainly been an obstacle to EV ownership here, and the scheme aims to help people who would be buying at the cheaper end of the spectrum. Money has been diverted away from more expensive EVs, and the maximum eligible vehicle price threshold for a grant will now be €50,000 rather than €60,000.

Studies have shown that ownership and positive attitudes towards electric cars in general have typically been highest among the better-off, with an identifiable urban-rural divide, with people outside the larger cities less willing and less able to make the leap from petrol and diesel





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Ireland Electric Vehicles EV Uptake Emissions Targets Scrappage Scheme

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