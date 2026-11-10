Ireland's Banned Books Collection Moves to the National Archives

Some 12,000 banned books held by Ireland's Censorship of Publications Board will move to the National Archives later this year.

The Censorship of Publications Board, established in Ireland in 1930, has accumulated copies of some 12,000 banned books, and that collection will be moved to the National Archives later this year. The titles include works by F Scott Fitzgerald, Ernest Hemingway, Nancy Mitford, Edna O'Brien, John Updike and Iris Murdoch, all of whom were authors whose books the State banned on the grounds that they were deemed indecent or obscene, or both.

For decades the books were kept in a room in the Department of Justice building on St Stephen's Green and were not publicly accessible. Most members of the public would have had no idea the collection even existed. The books will be made accessible to the public in due course once they are housed at the National Archives.

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How the Banned Books Collection Was Built

The Censorship of Publications Board gathered the banned books over the decades, and the collection has since filled an entire room in the department's building. Brian Hughes, a lecturer in the department of history at University of Limerick's Mary Immaculate College, explains that the terms indecent and obscene usually meant anything to do with sex and sexuality.

Brian Hughes also notes that the definition of indecent or obscene extended to social topics in fiction and non-fiction, including divorce proceedings, violent crimes and adultery. This broader reach is why the room holds far more than titles with explicit content, and it turns the collection into a record of what the State decided its citizens should not read.

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Over time, the little-seen collection has also become a social history capsule of publishing, design, readers' tastes and wider Irish society. Its contents show how the State's judgments reflected the attitudes of their era.

Popular Paperbacks and Lurid Cover Designs

The collection holds cheap popular fiction paperbacks of the day, most of them British and US publications, alongside modern classics such as Edna O'Brien's The Country Girls. Titles on the shelves include A Doctor and his Mistress, Never Cheat Alone, Pushover, the Torrid Tale of a Wicked Town, Random Mating and Portrait of Passion.

The lurid covers routinely depict fully dressed men, half-naked women, guns, knives, office interiors and dark city streets. Some covers look comedic instead, with exclamation marks all over the design. Dead as a Dinosaur carries the cover text Murder in the Museum! and shows a startled woman standing over a dead man on the floor, with a dinosaur skeleton in the background. The censors' reasons for objecting to such a cover remain a matter of speculation for readers today.

Non-Fiction Titles and Banned Sex Topics

Non-fiction titles in the banned books collection include Monkey on My Back by Wendell Brown, published in 1953, which is a series of interviews with junkies and young dope addicts in Detroit. Its cover describes a book told by a man who lived with them intimately and who exposes the menace of teenage drug addiction.

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Lonely Women by Gerda Rhoads, published in 1957, has a novel-like cover showing a woman in a red dress lying on a couch while a man with a gun stands behind her. The book is in fact non-fiction about women who have jobs, and its cover copy describes the harsh, vicious world of frustrated career girls in America. A review extract on the back cover from the Times Literary Supplement called it a clearly truthful account of the lives and jungle-fights of cold-hearted career women.

The collection also includes an entire section devoted to books on sex, with titles such as Female Homosexuality, The Lesbian in our Society and Sexual Life in England Past and Present.

Move to the National Archives and Modern Relevance

The books will be moved to the National Archives later this year, and they will be made accessible to the public in due course. That transfer will open a physical record of banned publishing to researchers and readers who previously had no access to it.

The Censorship of Publications Board last met to ban a book as recently as 2016. Today, virtually all adults in Ireland have access to the internet, and the State's role in censorship of written material has become obsolete, which makes the archive a historical record rather than an active tool of control.