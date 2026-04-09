Ireland's Bemand Backs Moloney-MacDonald to Ignite Clash with England in Six Nations Opener

Ireland head coach Scott Bemand has selected Cliodhna Moloney-MacDonald to start in the front row for the Women’s Six Nations Championship opener against England at Twickenham, emphasizing her set-piece prowess and physicality. Ellena Perry, a former England player now representing Ireland, is also set to make her Six Nations debut, adding intrigue to the selection. Bemand expresses confidence in the team's improvements, aiming for a strong start and a more competitive performance compared to their previous encounter with England.

Scott Bemand, Ireland 's head coach, has lauded Cliodhna Moloney-MacDonald as the ideal player to challenge England in their Women’s Six Nations Championship opener at Twickenham Stadium. Moloney-MacDonald will be earning her 50th international cap in the match, a significant milestone for the Galway native who debuted in an autumn international against England at Twickenham Stoop in November 2015.

After a lengthy absence from the Test arena, Bemand brought her back into the fold during the 2024 Six Nations, and she has since been a regular presence in international camps. While Moloney-MacDonald has often featured off the bench, Bemand has chosen to mark her landmark appearance by starting the Exeter Chiefs player in the front-row against the world champions. Bemand emphasized her exceptional set-piece skills and physicality, stating that these qualities would be crucial in the high-stakes encounter at Twickenham. He believes her presence will transfer brilliantly in the game. \The starting lineup features Moloney-MacDonald, along with four other players based in the Premiership Women’s Rugby, and is otherwise composed of domestic-based players. One intriguing selection is loosehead prop Ellena Perry, making her Six Nations debut after earning three caps during last year's World Cup. Perry, who previously played for England, switched allegiances to Ireland under new eligibility rules. Bemand, who was involved in the English set-up when Perry represented the Red Roses, believes Perry and Niamh O’Dowd, another strong contender for the number one jersey, can both have a significant impact during the game. Bemand highlighted the impressive progress in the team’s set-piece work and expressed confidence in the scrum’s strength. He explained the strategic balance of starting Perry and potentially bringing on O'Dowd later in the game to provide added energy. The potential debuts of Eilís Cahill and Katie Whelan, if introduced from the bench, add further excitement to the match, which is expected to draw a crowd of over 70,000 spectators. \Looking back at their previous encounter with England at Virgin Media Park in Cork almost a year ago, Ireland initially led before England dominated the second half, resulting in a 49-5 defeat. Bemand, however, is optimistic about the team's progress over the past year. He cited the team’s improved performance and the growing confidence of players like Dannah O’Brien as evidence of their growth. Bemand aims for a strong start and extended competitive performance in the upcoming match, with the goal of posing serious challenges to the English team. The absence of former co-captain Sam Monaghan and scrum-half Aoibheann Reilly due to injuries was also noted, with the possibility of their return against Italy. Bemand aims for a good start, aiming to be in the game deeper than before. He intends to “fire some shots,” and if they achieve that, they can then challenge England. He believes in the team’s potential to make a greater impact than in their previous match against England. His belief stems from the team's improved quality, particularly in Dannah O'Brien's commanding presence





The42_ie / 🏆 5. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ireland England Six Nations Rugby Cliodhna Moloney-Macdonald

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ireland Women's team set themselves ambitious Six Nations target'The last couple of years, I think we've only won two games in the Six Nations and it didn't feel right.'

Read more »

Women’s Six Nations: Ireland focused on daunting task of facing England at TwickenhamTrusted journalism since 1859

Read more »

Ireland Focuses on Performances Against Top Teams in Women's Six NationsIreland's assistant coach Denis Fogarty emphasizes the importance of delivering strong performances against England and France, alongside winning home games, in the upcoming Women's Six Nations. The team aims to improve against the top teams while also focusing on their home fixtures.

Read more »

Ireland Women's Rugby Team Gears Up for Six Nations Clash at TwickenhamOver 70,000 fans are expected to attend the Women's Six Nations match between Ireland and England at Twickenham on Saturday. Cliodhna Moloney-MacDonald will earn her 50th cap, while Ellena Perry, formerly of England, will play her fifth game for Ireland. The team selection includes several players based in England's Premiership Women's Rugby.

Read more »

Ireland team named to play England in front of record-breaking crowd at TwickenhamThe latest sports news from The42.ie in 60 seconds

Read more »

Ireland select 10 Ireland and five England-based players for Six Nations opener at Twickenham on SaturdaySecond-row Sam Monaghan and scrum-half Aoibheann Reilly ruled out through injury.

Read more »