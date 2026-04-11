Ireland's Bemand Reflects on England Defeat: 'We Were a Little Bit Hard Done By'

Ireland's head coach Scott Bemand reflects on the Women's Six Nations opener against England, acknowledging both the positives of his team's performance and the impact of officiating decisions on the final score.

Ireland's head coach, Scott Bemand , expressed a mixture of encouragement and frustration following his team's 33-12 defeat to England in their Women's Six Nations opener at Twickenham. Despite the loss, Bemand highlighted the positive aspects of Ireland's performance, particularly their spirited second-half display where they managed to score two tries and limit England's dominance.

This was a significant improvement compared to last year's 44-point defeat at home, a fact Bemand acknowledged as progress. The match saw Anna McGann and Erin King cross the try line, preventing Ireland from being shut out on the scoreboard, a feat they hadn't achieved against England since 2013. Bemand acknowledged the strength of their opponents, the reigning World Cup champions and current number one ranked team, recognizing their ability to 'go through the gears'. He praised the Irish team's resilience in the second half, which ended in a 12-12 draw. However, alongside the positives, Bemand also pointed to areas where Ireland needs to improve, particularly in maintaining possession and building phases during their attacking sets. He acknowledged that their first half performance saw them ceding control of the ball too early in attacking phases and not sustaining attacks against the strong English defense. This is an area he sees as crucial for development. The coach also did not shy away from commenting on officiating decisions, expressing his belief that some calls went against Ireland and contributed to the final outcome. \Focusing on perceived unfavorable officiating calls, Bemand cited a specific incident early in the match near Ireland's try line, he felt a penalty was incorrectly awarded against Ireland after a turnover. He felt this directly led to England's first try. He also suggested that other calls regarding scrum interpretation, as well as a missed knock-on leading up to England’s second try, should have gone in their favor. He pointed out the significance of those calls, as they contributed to the gap. In his post-match comments, Bemand made it clear that while acknowledging the quality of England, he felt Ireland were unlucky at crucial moments during the match. He alluded to a penalty against Cli Moloney Macdonald in their own 22 after a good turnover, which he believes resulted in England's first try. Looking ahead, Bemand expressed his hope that Ireland would receive more favorable officiating decisions in future matches. He believes that the team possesses attacking capabilities and the ability to create turnovers, and that with more favorable calls, Ireland can close the gap with top teams. He voiced the sentiment that the team deserves a fairer chance and highlighted their capacity to compete.\Ultimately, Bemand's post-match analysis was a blend of optimism tempered by a sense of what could have been. He acknowledged the challenge of facing a top-tier team like England but also took the opportunity to highlight areas of improvement. Bemand's comments reflect a coach focused on building the team and emphasizing the positives whilst not ignoring the areas where improvement is needed. He recognized the improvements made in the second half but also the need for more consistency. He ended with a note of optimism, believing that with a bit more luck, Ireland can be competitive in their upcoming matches. The match demonstrated Ireland's potential but also pointed to the work that remains to bridge the gap with the world's best, acknowledging both the quality of the English side and the pivotal role that officiating can play in the game





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