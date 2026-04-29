Ireland's Best Beaches for a Summer Swim

Discover six stunning beach destinations in Ireland perfect for swimming, sunbathing, and enjoying the summer months. From hidden gems to Blue Flag beaches, this guide helps you plan your ultimate Irish beach day.

As the official start of summer approaches in just a week, the time is ripe to begin crafting those essential summer bucket lists. Ireland offers a wealth of opportunities for enjoyment this season, and with a little luck, the weather will cooperate, allowing for days spent basking by the Irish Sea.

A classic inclusion on any summer list is a dedicated beach trip – a full day devoted to relaxation, swimming, and soaking up the sun. But identifying the prime locations on our beautiful Emerald Isle for these idyllic beach days requires some consideration. To assist in planning, we’ve compiled a list of six of the best destinations, ensuring that sunny days are spent in the most suitable spots for a refreshing swim this summer.

First on our list is Hawk’s Cliff, more commonly known as Vico Baths, nestled in Dalkey, County Dublin. This location is a stunning and convenient choice for a quick dip when the heat rises. Currently undergoing upgrades, the spot is temporarily closed but is slated to reopen before June, according to the DLR county council. Often described as a hidden gem, Vico Baths understandably attracts a crowd during the summer months.

However, those seeking a quieter experience need not worry; a mere ten-minute walk leads to our next recommended swimming spot. This destination not only provides an ideal setting for a leisurely summer day but also boasts breathtaking views of Bray and Howth. White Rock Beach, also in Dublin, is easily accessible, just a 20-minute walk from the Killiney Dart Station.

The beach features soft sand and clear water, and its relative seclusion compared to the more popular Killiney beach is a significant advantage. Reaching White Rock requires descending approximately 100 steps, a small effort that contributes to its peaceful atmosphere. White Rock Beach proudly holds Blue Flag status as of April 2026, a testament to its excellent water quality, safety standards, and commitment to environmental management.

This makes it a perfect destination for everyone, from families and teenagers to individuals simply seeking a pleasant swimming location. Conveniently located just 20 minutes from the town centre, the beach offers ample free parking, lifeguard services, public restrooms, and outdoor showers. Seasonal food trucks, such as Salty Souls Cafe, further enhance the experience. A full summer day can easily be spent here, with opportunities for surfing, exploring walking trails, and enjoying the shallow waters.

Moving further afield, we arrive at Ballybunion Beach, a renowned 11km coastline characterized by its white sandy beach and safe swimming conditions. This beach is celebrated for its soft sand and consistently high water quality, earning its Blue Flag recognition. Notably, Ballybunion served as a filming location for the opening scenes of Saving Private Ryan, adding to its appeal as a tourist attraction.

Beyond swimming and sunbathing, visitors can enjoy surfing and a 5km nature trail through Raven Point wood walk. Accessibility is also a priority, with free beach wheelchairs available at the white gap, though pre-booking is recommended. For a truly unique swimming experience, consider the Belmullet Tidal Pool (Beal and Mhuirthead) in County Mayo. This free public amenity, located on the Shore Road in Belmullet, offers a refreshing alternative to traditional beach swimming.

The pool, approximately 20 meters in length, is filled with Atlantic Ocean water, replenished with each incoming tide. It features a shallow area for children and a deeper section for more experienced swimmers. Situated a 12-minute walk from Belmullet town centre, the pool is supervised by lifeguards during July and August. Locals recommend swimming during high tide when the pool is at its fullest and deepest.

However, for a truly unforgettable experience, a sunset swim here, with the spectacular views over Blacksod Bay, is a must. Finally, the Kilkee Pollock Pines offer a series of remarkable natural tidal rock pools, formed over 320 million years ago. Located at the west end of Kilkee town, these pools are only accessible during low tide, requiring careful planning. The three large pools range in depth from 1 to 2.5 meters and in length from 20 to 50 meters.

Named for the small pollock fish that inhabit them for approximately six months of the year, the pools also teem with crabs, shrimp, and various types of seaweed, providing a fascinating glimpse into the marine world





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Ireland Beaches Summer Swimming Vico Baths White Rock Beach Ballybunion Belmullet Tidal Pool Kilkee Pollock Pines Blue Flag

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