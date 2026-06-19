Ireland's Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate Bar Not Reduced in Weight, Despite Global Shrinkflation

Mondelēz International, the parent company of Cadbury, has confirmed that Ireland's most popular chocolate bar, the 53g Cadbury Dairy Milk, has not been reduced in weight. This news comes as a relief to consumers who have been experiencing the effects of shrinkflation, where companies reduce the size of their products while maintaining the same price.

Inflation can be described as a decrease in the purchasing power of your money, resulting in consumers spending more to get the same goods or services.

Shrinkflation is when a company creates the same product, sells it at the same price, but reduces its size. Meanwhile, we know that its UK counterpart was reduced from 49g to 45g in 2012. In the same year, the company's 200g bar was cut to 180g in the UK as well. While the standard Dairy Milk weighs more in this State, the next size up is considerably lighter than the UK's product, at 110g.

But a statement from Mondelēz International, which owns Cadbury, said: We can confirm that Ireland's most popular chocolate bar, the 53g Cadbury Dairy Milk has not been reduced in weight. In recent years on foot of supply disruptions linked to the climate crisis damaging crops in west Africa, the source of most of the world's cocoa. Inflation has reached dizzying heights, with Eurostat reporting a 17.9 per cent increase in the cost of chocolate in the EU in 2025.

Referring to the soaring cost of chocolate, the company said: As a food producer, we are continuing to experience higher input costs across our supply chain, with the company said that reducing product sizes is a last resort for our business. However, they acknowledged that they have made some reductions to Cadbury's products in recent years.

As a result of this difficult environment, we have had to make the decision to slightly reduce the weight of some of our Cadbury products over a number of years so that we can continue to provide consumers with the brands they love, without compromising on the great taste and quality they expect





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Shrinkflation Cadbury Dairy Milk Mondelēz International Inflation Chocolate

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