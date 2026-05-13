Ireland's electricity prices expected to rise due to Iran conflict, with grid infrastructure issues and energy poverty

Ireland's electricity prices are set to rise due to the escalating conflict in the Middle East. The country is facing issues with its grid infrastructure, which is underutilizing the potential of its wind and solar farms. The council is also dealing with energy poverty, with 319,000 customers already in arrears on their electricity bills. To address these challenges, the council is calling for increased investment in grid infrastructure and targeted supports for renewable energy installations and energy price affordability

Electricity prices expected to rise in the weeks ahead due to the Iran conflict, with the roll-out of Irish wind and solar farms slowing. Despite the addition of 800 megawatts of new wind and solar projects last year, grid infrastructure issues mean power waste and the need for new grid infrastructure.

The council calls for government assistance to classify the grid as critical infrastructure. Energy poverty remains a concern, with 319,000 electricity customers in arrears. The council also recommends targeted support and grants for solar panel installations and battery storage to address high energy costs and support more households in using renewable energy





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Iran Conflict Electricity Prices Wind And Solar Farms Grid Infrastructure Energy Poverty Energy Supports

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