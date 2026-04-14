Ireland's Electricity Prices Surge Amidst Gas Price Hikes, Wind and Solar Energy Mitigate Impact

Wholesale electricity prices in Ireland rose in March due to increased gas prices. Wind and solar energy production helped to offset some of the cost increases, demonstrating the benefits of renewable energy sources.

The average wholesale electricity price in Ireland surged in March, reaching €128.77 per megawatt-hour, a significant 19% increase compared to February's €107.97. This price spike was primarily driven by rising European gas prices, which began escalating sharply towards the end of February due to geopolitical tensions. On April 9th, gas prices had climbed 45% above their levels on February 27th, illustrating the volatility of the fossil fuel market and its direct impact on electricity costs. However, the impact of these rising costs was partially mitigated by a substantial increase in wind energy generation during the same period. Wind Energy Ireland reported that on days with high wind energy production, the average wholesale electricity price fell to €94.20, significantly lower than the €179.10 average experienced when the country was forced to rely heavily on expensive imported fossil fuels . This highlights the crucial role wind energy played in shielding Irish consumers and businesses from the full brunt of the price increases, showcasing its importance in the nation's energy mix.

Wind Energy Ireland emphasized that Irish wind farms contributed 41% of the country’s electricity in March, producing a total of 1,537 GWh of power. This made wind energy the leading source of electricity for the second consecutive month. The organization's chief executive, Noel Cunniffe, pointed out that wind energy effectively halved the wholesale price of power compared to periods when Ireland relied predominantly on imported gas, underscoring the protective effect of wind power against market fluctuations. Cunniffe also highlighted the broader context, describing the current situation as the second fossil fuel energy crisis in less than five years and advocating for the development of an “Irish electrostate”. This proposed electrostate would prioritize clean, affordable, and secure domestic electricity supplies, thereby reducing reliance on volatile fossil fuels.

The industry body has expressed concerns regarding the slow progress in achieving ambitious renewable energy goals by the end of the decade. Delays in planning permissions and the sluggish rollout of offshore energy projects are cited as key impediments. Wind Energy Ireland is particularly keen on accelerating the approval process for onshore wind projects, noting a considerable backlog of over 40 projects awaiting decisions from An Coimisiún Pleanála.

In addition to wind energy, solar power also made a notable contribution to the electricity mix in March. The increase in spring sunshine and the growth in solar capacity connected to Ireland’s grid led to several new records for solar power generation. On March 21st, grid-scale solar reached a new peak, contributing 983.46 MW to Ireland’s electricity supply. This trend is expected to continue in the coming months, further diversifying the country’s renewable energy portfolio. The combined impact of wind and solar energy demonstrates the potential of renewable sources to stabilize electricity prices and reduce dependence on fossil fuels. The recent developments underscore the urgency of streamlining planning processes and accelerating the deployment of renewable energy projects to ensure energy security and affordability for Irish consumers. This shift towards renewable energy is crucial not only for environmental sustainability but also for economic resilience in the face of fluctuating global energy markets. The integration of renewable sources serves as a crucial strategy in the pursuit of energy independence and stability, safeguarding the nation from the economic fallout associated with price volatility in the international fossil fuel markets.





IrishTimesBiz / 🏆 6. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Electricity Prices Wind Energy Solar Energy Renewable Energy Fossil Fuels

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mayo use Ruislip wind to full effect as they see off LondonExiles head for Tailteann Cup looking to build on positive display.

Read more »

Ireland Gears Up for a Rollercoaster Weather Ride: From Freeze to Thunderstorms in 48 HoursIreland is set for a wild weather week as freezing temperatures give way to thunderstorms and a subsequent shift to milder, unsettled conditions. Met Eireann forecasts a changeable pattern with rapid air mass changes.

Read more »

Ireland weather: Met Eireann warn of hail, thunderstorms and frost over coming daysThe country is set for some mixed conditions over the coming days as temperatures will plunge, heavy rain spells are expected and isolated thunderstorms may arrive

Read more »

Non-Alcoholic Beer Prices in Ireland: Why Are They So High?Despite being excise-free, non-alcoholic beers in Ireland often cost nearly the same as their alcoholic counterparts. This article examines the pricing discrepancies, highlighting concerns about transparency and the impact of health initiatives.

Read more »

Joe Duffy Reflects on Retirement, Travel, and the Changing Face of IrelandLegendary broadcaster Joe Duffy discusses his travels across Ireland since retiring from RTÉ, highlighting the positive changes he has observed and emphasizing the enduring power of curiosity and radio in a rapidly evolving world.

Read more »

Ireland's High Electricity Costs: Natural Gas Reliance and Network Charges BlamedIrish households pay significantly more for electricity than many other European countries, primarily due to the dependence on natural gas and rising network charges, according to experts. Despite government supports, high wholesale prices and grid infrastructure costs continue to drive up energy bills.

Read more »