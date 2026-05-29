A new spa adventure in Dún L???oeire, inspirational marathon run for dementia, political and international stories across the island.

In a quiet corner of Dún L???oeire Harbour, surrounded by the gentle sway of the Old Quay and shielded by the West Pier, Ireland's first floating sauna has opened its doors to the public.

Dubbed the Helios, the sleek, amphibious venue invites visitors to soak in misty steam while enjoying panoramic views of the Irish Sea. The project was conceived by local entrepreneur Douglass O'Rourke, who sought to combine wellness tourism with a unique nautical experience. Guests can relax in the sauna, then step onto a deck that offers guided walks along the quayside, where they can admire historic ferry boats and the Crown Point Lighthouse.

The launch event was attended by a small group of local residents and visitors, all of them excited to try a concept that has never existed in Ireland before. The Helios sauna is expected to attract both leisure travelers and wellness enthusiasts looking for a novel way to unwind in a coastal setting. Elsewhere in the country, two friends turned their endurance into a powerful statement for dementia awareness.

Jordan and Cian Adams, both avid runners, completed a marathon a day for 33 consecutive days. By the time they finished the 33rd run, they had covered 179 miles in total. The couple joined a growing movement where athletes use their platforms to shine a light on the daily challenges faced by people with dementia.

They shared their experiences on social media and at local community events, hoping to drive conversations, reduce stigma, and inspire donations to charities that provide support and research funding. Their story has already captured headlines in several national newspapers, celebrating their determination and the community spirit they have sparked.

In addition to these human interest stories, a number of significant civic and international events unfolded across the island. Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern, in an unexpectedly personal gesture, delivered a welcome speech to Muslims at the seventh annual Eid celebration held at Croke Park, wishing everyone "Eid Mubarak" and calling for unity among all residents.

Meanwhile, Aer Lingus held a commemorative flight celebrating the 90th anniversary of its first commercial service. In the historic 1972 Concorde replica, the airline's staff celebrated the milestone with a ceremony that highlighted the evolution of Irish aviation and its impact on tourism. The political landscape was also shaped this week by debates around the Occupied Territories Bill, which would acknowledge and provide a framework for humanitarian aid to territories currently under occupation.

Chief among the discussions were the potential obligations to international law and the broad critique that the bill, if enacted, might create a legal loophole for future conflict. In the field of real estate, a likely landmark story has emerged: the ghost estate famously dubbed the "Taj Mahal of dereliction" in Castlebar.

Local commentator Hugh Dooley has argued that the derelict developer estate may not be demolished until 2037, which would have significant implications for the town's economy and its landlord-tenant relations. Meanwhile, a Kenyan school fire has drawn international media attention as authorities arrested eight students in connection with a violent arson outbreak that destroyed multiple classrooms.

Adding to the extensive range of newsworthy events, cultural policy matters from France have prompted an investigation into the treatment of Gaza flotilla activists, in light of allegations that members of the flotilla were abused during their detention. Finally, the Better With Money podcast highlighted a rather practical topic that resonates with families across the nation: the idea that teenagers could start paying rent for the first time as a way to foster financial responsibility and independence.

Gwen Harris, the authoritative voice of the Money Advice and Budgeting Service, offered insights and actionable strategies for parents and teens alike.





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