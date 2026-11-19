Ireland publishes the Taff roadmap to transition from fossil fuels, but it omits critical deadlines, bans on new infrastructure, and binding targets, drawing criticism from climate campaigners.

The Irish government has officially released the Transition Away From Fossil Fuels (Taff) roadmap, a strategic document intended to guide the nation's departure from fossil fuel dependency. However, the publication has been met with significant skepticism from environmental groups and industry observers because it lacks specific deadlines, binding targets, or concrete milestones. The document outlines a vision rather than a rigid action plan, leaving many questions unanswered regarding how and when Ireland will achieve its long-term climate objectives.

Missing Deadlines and Binding Targets

Climate campaigners have expressed deep concern that the Taff roadmap fails to provide the necessary structure for meaningful change. The document does not include a timeline to end the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles, nor does it prohibit the sale or installation of new oil and gas boilers. Furthermore, it does not withdraw existing authorizations for oil and gas exploration projects. These omissions mean that current fossil fuel consumption patterns may continue indefinitely without legal impediments.

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Continued Support for Fossil Infrastructure

The roadmap explicitly preserves several controversial policies that critics argue contradict the goal of transitioning away from fossil fuels. It does not rescind the decision to invest in new fossil fuel infrastructure, specifically the liquefied natural gas terminal in County Clare. Additionally, the legal duty of Gas Networks Ireland to accommodate any new customer requesting a connection remains unchanged. The document also maintains the decision to stall and cap carbon tax increases, ensuring that the financial pressure to switch to cleaner alternatives is not heightened for consumers.

Omission of Windfall Taxes and Subsidies

Further disappointments for environmental advocates include the decision not to withhold fossil fuel subsidies or tax windfall profits generated by fossil fuel companies. The roadmap also does not bring forward the future requirement that new data centres must be entirely powered by clean energy that they contribute to the grid. Domestic energy habits remain largely untouched, as the plan does not include a campaign to replace nation-wide gas cookers with electric versions or a ban on burning coal, peat, or wood in domestic open fires.

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Government Defense and International Comparison

Minister for Climate Darragh O'Brien defended the approach by highlighting existing national policies and incentives, such as the National Retrofitting Programme, grants for electric vehicles, and EirGrid's electricity grid expansion plans. He pointed to Ireland's milestone of ending the use of coal to generate electricity at the Moneypoint plant in summer 2025 as evidence of progress. However, international comparisons reveal that countries like Germany and France have set firm targets, with Germany aiming to abandon fossil fuels by 2045 and France planning to end coal by 2030.

Criticism of Stalled Green Progress

Critics argue that the roadmap ignores historical warnings about pollution and fails to capitalize on existing public appetite for renewable energy. Ireland currently faces the unique challenge of decommissioning the Arklow Bank offshore wind farm, its only offshore wind project, potentially making it the only country reducing offshore wind capacity. While Minister O'Brien emphasized the need to send a clear message that fossil fuels are not the future, the lack of radical new ideas in the Taff roadmap has dashed hopes for a more aggressive and definitive climate strategy.