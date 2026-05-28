Ireland's Friendly Match Against Qatar Marred by Tennis Ball Protest and Red Cards

The friendly match between Ireland and Qatar was marked by a tennis ball protest, three debuts, and two red cards. The match started off with a damp squib from the fifth minute, but it will be remembered for the peaceful protests and the red cards.

Ireland 's friendly match against Qatar was marked by a tennis ball protest , three debuts, and two red cards . The match started off with a damp squib from the fifth minute when Nathan Collins headed Jack Moylan's pacy delivery beyond Mahmoud Abunada.

Moylan even won the free-kick. However, his home debut will be remembered for an incident just before the break. Ireland meet Qatar somewhere between apathy and amazement. On just his second international appearance, Jack Moylan has been shown a straight red card for a challenge on Qatar's Jassem Gaber.

Thereafter, Ireland sat back and invited the visitors to break them down. But the Qataris never bothered to up the tempo, which left Jayson Molumby with the freedom to spray balls around the Aviva. The lack of a contest ensured that the 28,981 attendance was focused on the peaceful protests that broke out every 10 minutes, from the 10th minute onwards.

The balls were marked by the hashtag 'Stop The Game' with a press release noting the 'slaughter of more than 1,000 athletes and coaches, including at least 421 football players, in Gaza since October 2023.

' The statement added: 'We took this action at the Aviva tonight to show the FAI and the Government we are serious about stopping the autumn matches. This campaign is only getting started.

' It struck a familiar chord to the 2019 match against Georgia when fans used the same device to bring attention to the FAI creating the role of vice-executive chairman for its former CEO John Delaney. Seven years ago, it was the view of a tennis ball featuring the Palestinian flag that was thrown on to the pitch. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho.

The protest of a few dozen fans barely caught the attention of the players, although Heimir Hallgrímsson kicked one yellow ball off the surface. Hallgrímsson had a more pressing matter to attend to when Moylan was sent off on the stroke of half-time. The 24-year-old was inconsolable, on his home debut, after being dismissed by Northern Ireland referee Jamie Robinson for catching Jassem Gaber's foot in a tackle that, at the worst, would be considered reckless.

The Ireland manager joined Robinson on his exit from the pitch at the interval. Typically, there was no screaming or shouting, just some choice words from the Icelander. Hallgrímsson ended the night surrounded by his former Qatari players at Al-Arabi, where he coached for three seasons. In Moylan's fledgling international career, he already has a hat-trick, an assist and now a red card.

Séamus Coleman and Molumby both whispered encouragement in the 24-year-old's ear on his long walk to the changing room. This Ireland squad was largely homegrown with 14 of the 21 playing League of Ireland before moving to clubs in England, Scotland or Italy. It appears to be the highest contingent from the league since the group that travelled to the 1924 Olympics in Paris.

Ten-man Ireland did not have to fight to keep their lead as any hint of a proper game of football disappeared in the second half as Hallgrímsson held eight uncapped players in reserve until Ndaba and Umeh replaced man of the match Liam Scales and Chiedozie Ogbene with 15 minutes remaining. Umeh immediately had a shot blocked as the 18-year-old Benfica winger began what promises to be a sustained international career.

Robinson cancelled Qatar's numerical advantage before the end when he red carded Almoez Ali for raising his hand to Molumby's face. Ali, who has scored 55 goals for Qatar, could be in trouble if Fifa deem the act to be violent conduct in this out-of-window friendly. Injury-time belonged to Melia, who recently moved from St Patrick's Athletic to Tottenham Hotspur where he is making steady progress for club's under-21s.

Hallgrímsson decided to fast-track Melia and Umeh, two teenagers with limitless potential at this moment in time. That alone, was worth the watch





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