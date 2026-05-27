Ireland's Hallgrímsson Calls Israel Match 'Unfair Obstacle,' Criticizes FIFA Double Standard

Republic of Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrímsson says his team should not be vilified for playing Israel amid the Gaza war, calling the fixture an "unfair obstacle" and questioning why FIFA sanctioned Russia but not Israel. The FAI confirms the game will go ahead following Irish government guidance.

The Republic of Ireland national football team is scheduled to host Israel in a Nations League match, a fixture that has sparked significant controversy due to the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Manager Heimir Hallgrímsson, speaking ahead of a friendly against Qatar, addressed the situation directly, emphasizing that his focus is on football but acknowledging the difficult position his players are placed in. He argued that the team should not be portrayed as the 'bad guys' for simply wanting to play the match, stating that his best response to critics would be to win the game.

Hallgrímsson believes the players just want to represent their country and perform well, regardless of the opponent. He also expressed frustration with what he sees as a double standard by global football bodies FIFA and UEFA, which banned Russia for its invasion of Ukraine but have not sanctioned Israel.

Hallgrímsson said he does not see a difference between the two situations and called the events in Gaza a tragedy, though he stressed his comments were personal opinions and not on behalf of the Football Association of Ireland (FAI). FAI chief executive David Courell reinforced that the association is following the lead of the Irish government, noting that there are no official sanctions against Israel and that the fixture will proceed as planned.

Hallgrímsson also touched on the potential impact of moving the game to a neutral venue, similar to Israel's 'home' match against Ireland previously held in Hungary. He said playing at home at the Aviva Stadium provides a strong advantage, describing it as a 'fortress' for the team, and moving the match would lower their chances. He pleaded for public support to allow the game to proceed without protests or disruptions.

The manager's comments come after he previously raised the issue of the contrasting FIFA and UEFA stances in October 2025, when Ireland was drawn against Israel. His stance highlights the complex intersection of sports and geopolitics that the team and fans must navigate. While Hallgrímsson wants the matter to be about football, the broader context of the Middle East conflict makes that separation nearly impossible, placing players in an emotionally charged and morally fraught situation.

The FAI maintains its decision is aligned with state policy, leaving the team to focus on preparations while external pressures continue to mount





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Heimir Hallgrímsson Ireland National Team Israel FIFA UEFA Nations League Gaza Conflict FAI David Courell Sports Politics

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