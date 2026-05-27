Ireland's Health Department Pushes for Full Ban on Commercial Sunbeds Amid Rising Melanoma Rates

A Department of Health working group recommends outlawing commercial tanning salons, citing strong evidence that sunbed use raises skin‑cancer risk. The government is consulting the public and weighing enforcement challenges before drafting legislation.

In March a Department of Health expert panel concluded that commercial sunbeds should be prohibited throughout the Republic of Ireland. The working group, set up as part of the Programme for Government, said that a growing body of scientific evidence links the use of artificial tanning devices with a markedly increased risk of skin cancer, particularly malignant melanoma.

While an existing prohibition already bars anyone under the age of 18 from using a commercial sunbed, the panel argued that this partial restriction fails to protect a large segment of the population that continues to access these services. The department's statement emphasized that the report will shape future work on the government's pledge to explore a full ban on commercial sunbeds as an integral component of Ireland's national cancer‑prevention strategy.

At present the government is awaiting the results of a public consultation before deciding whether to draft legislation that would outlaw the commercial tanning industry entirely. Several practical, legal and technical hurdles have been identified in the course of preparing a full ban. Enforcement mechanisms, the definition of what constitutes a commercial tanning establishment, and the potential for an underground market were all cited as concerns.

The industry itself warns that a blanket prohibition could push operators and clients into unregulated settings, making monitoring and health‑risk mitigation even more difficult. Similar fears have been voiced in other jurisdictions where bans have been introduced, and there is evidence that illicit sunbed use can persist when legal avenues are closed. Across Europe, regulatory approaches to commercial sunbeds vary.

Most EU member states prohibit use by minors, and a few - notably France - are debating an outright ban for all ages. In Ireland, melanoma incidence remains among the highest in Europe, with current estimates of up to 25 cases per 100,000 people. The high rate is largely attributed to the country's predominance of fair‑skinned individuals and insufficient adherence to sun‑safety recommendations.

A coalition of health charities, cancer organisations and medical bodies, calling itself the Coalition Against Sunbeds, has leveraged the department's findings to press for immediate, comprehensive legislation. The coalition reports that roughly 70 new skin‑cancer diagnoses each year can be directly traced to sunbed exposure, with the greatest vulnerability observed in users under 35.

By highlighting these figures, the group hopes to sway policymakers to move beyond the half‑measures of age‑based bans and adopt a sweeping prohibition that aligns with the broader goals of the national cancer‑prevention framework. If the public consultation yields strong support for a total ban, the next step will involve drafting a legislative package that details licensing revocation, penalties for non‑compliance, and an enforcement strategy involving local health authorities and trading standards officers.

The government will also need to consider support mechanisms for businesses that would be impacted, such as retraining schemes or financial assistance to transition to alternative services. Meanwhile, public health campaigns are expected to intensify, aiming to educate the public about the heightened melanoma risk linked to artificial UV exposure and to promote safer alternatives for achieving a tanned appearance, such as spray‑tan products.

The outcome of this policy debate will have implications beyond Ireland's borders, as other countries monitor the effectiveness of Ireland's approach to curbing sun‑related skin cancers. A successful ban, coupled with robust enforcement and public education, could serve as a model for other nations grappling with similar public‑health challenges.

Conversely, if the ban is delayed or watered down, critics argue that the country will continue to see preventable cases of melanoma, placing additional strain on the healthcare system and on individuals and families affected by the disease





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