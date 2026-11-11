Dublin's Kristian Jubani Reaches Youth Olympics 50kg Boxing Final

Irish boxer Kristian Jubani defeated Mexico's Alan Jesus Ocampo Cano by unanimous decision to reach the Youth Olympics 50kg final, where he will fight for gold on Thursday.

Dublin teenager Kristian Jubani will fight for the 50kg boxing gold medal at the Youth Olympics on Thursday after a dominant semi-final win over Mexico's Alan Jesus Ocampo Cano.

The 17-year-old Crumlin BC fighter secured a perfect unanimous decision, winning every round on all five judges' scorecards and forcing his opponent to take two standing counts. Jubani had stopped his quarter-final opponent in the second round on Tuesday and nearly repeated the feat in this bout. The first round began cagily as both fighters adjusted to the increased quality compared to the quarter-finals.

Also read Go Games Revitalise Youth GAA Participation

Jubani's Unorthodox Style Dominates First Round

Jubani was the first to land, scoring consistently with straight rights and lefts to the body before beginning to aim upstairs. The Dublin southpaw kept his hands down throughout the first, relying on quick reflexes and footwork to stay out of trouble. Ocampo Cano struggled to adjust to this unorthodox style, switching stances halfway through the round but failing to land any telling shots. Jubani swept the scorecards in the first.

Advertisement

Jubani's dominance continued in the second round as Ocampo Cano attempted to change the flow by charging forward aggressively, which played into the counter-puncher's hands. The Crumlin BC fighter caught him with a clean one-two halfway through the round, forcing the referee to issue a standing count. Another left hand from the Dubliner seconds later saw the referee begin the count again.

With three standing counts resulting in a stoppage, Ocampo Cano did well to survive the final minute and make it to the final round. All five judges scored the second round 10-8 in Jubani's favour, rather than the usual 10-9, such was his command. In the final round, Jubani simply had to survive to win, but he instead chose to again outbox his opponent.

Jubani Forces Standing Counts, Secures Perfect Scorecard Win

Not prepared to settle for just surviving through the final three minutes, he swept the round to earn a perfect unanimous decision on every scorecard. The victory leaves Ocampo Cano with no route to victory on the scorecards. Jubani's performance showcased his quick reflexes, footwork, and counter-punching ability. Jubani will fight for the gold medal on Thursday afternoon against the winner of the other semi-final between India's Ambekar Meetei Lairenlakpam and Colombia's Izzon Jeffrey Galea Arevalo.

The other 50kg semi-final is between India and Colombia. This sets up a potential clash of styles in the final, with Jubani looking to add Youth Olympics gold to his achievements. The Dubliner's journey to the final included a second-round stoppage in his quarter-final on Tuesday. His semi-final performance was described as a classy display, with his hands-down style and southpaw stance causing problems for Ocampo Cano throughout.

Advertisement

The Mexican fighter attempted to adjust but was unable to find a way past Jubani's defence and counter-attacks. Jubani's success has been rewarded with a place in the final, where he will aim to secure Ireland's first boxing gold at this Youth Olympics. The 17-year-old has shown maturity beyond his years in the ring, combining defensive nous with sharp punching. His coach and supporters will be hopeful that he can replicate this form in the final.

The Youth Olympics in Dakar, Senegal, have provided a platform for young athletes to showcase their talents. Jubani's run to the final has been a highlight for the Irish team. The final bout is scheduled for Thursday afternoon, and Jubani will be looking to make history by winning gold.